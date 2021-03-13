Few Olympic athletes in United States historical past fell as laborious as swimmer Ryan Lochte. The nationwide celeb turned the second-most adorned male Olympic swimmer behind Michael Phelps for his blazing occasions within the pool through the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

It wasn’t till after Lochte took house 5 medals, together with two gold medals, through the 2012 Olympics that Lochte turned a nationwide phenomenon. Identified for his “bro” angle and charming appears, he was parodied on Saturday Night Live that 12 months. E! gave him his personal TV present in 2013, “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” throughout which he really uncovered the world to his (how do I put this properly?) lack of crucial pondering expertise. He additionally confirmed off his dancing expertise on Dancing With The Stars in 2016.

Watch the video

Lochte then dominated headlines for the flawed causes in a weird, robbed-at-gunpoint-but-not-really scandal that gained worldwide consideration through the 2016 Rio Olympics. He adopted that up by being banned 14 months for a doping violation in 2018.

So, what’s the 36-year-old athlete as much as in 2021? For starters, he married a Playboy mannequin.

Ryan Lochte’s Spouse Kayla Reid

Kayla Rae Reid was named July 2015 Playboy Playmate of the Month, and shortly after she and Lochte started courting. The pair’s trendy love story reportedly started on Instagram, and so they acquired engaged a few months after the 2016 Olympic video games in August.

Kayla gave start to their lovable son, Caiden, in June 2017. Lochte and he or she wedded the next January however didn’t have a formal wedding ceremony ceremony till September 2018. The Lochtes then added a daughter, Liv Rae, in June 2019.

All through her pregnancies, Kayla was candid about breastfeeding and post-baby cellulite and stretch marks. She’s additionally been sincere about her side effects of her breast implants, which she says have induced “fatigue, mind fog, reminiscence loss, problem concentrating, nervousness, despair, suicidal ideas, joint paint” and far more.

Kayla and Ryan could also be mother and father with their arms full, however they nonetheless know methods to have enjoyable. In March 2020, they partook within the “Flip The Swap” problem on social media. Kayla went topless in a speedo and swim cap whereas Ryan donned a cheetah print shirt and lipstick.

RELATED: Eric Church Rips Photographs with Peyton Manning and Michael Phelps

Ryan Lochte’s Olympic Profession

Ryan Steven Lochte was born in Rochester, New York, and his swimming profession first blossomed on the College of Florida, the place he was named NCAA Swimmer of the Yr twice from 2004 to 2007 and set American data within the 200-yard particular person medley and 200-yard backstroke.

Lochte certified for the 2004 Olympics in Athens and swam alongside Michael Phelps, Klete Keller and Peter Vanderkaay within the 4×200-meter freestyle relay. The Olympic staff gained the gold medal, and the 20-year-old Lochte picked up one other silver medal within the 200-meter particular person medley.

Lochte returned house from Beijing in 2008 with two extra gold medals in addition to two bronze medals. Following a formidable haul in 2012 (two gold, two silver, one bronze medal) and a closing gold medal on the 2016 Olympics, Lochte accrued the second-most medals of any American male swimmer behind Phelps.

Ryan Lochte Sponsors

Unsurprisingly, corporations lined up out the door to signal the American swimmer with a killer smile.

Fortune magazine wrote that Lochte earned greater than $2 million in endorsement offers previous to the 2012 Summer time Olympics with corporations like Speedo, Mutual of Omaha, Gillette, Gatorade, Procter and Gamble, Ralph Lauren, Nissan and AT&T.

Lochte’s face was in every single place. He appeared in Nissan Altima commercials. Vogue, Time, Males’s Well being and Males’s Journal all plastered him on their covers.

All of his sponsorship cash rapidly disappeared in 2016, nonetheless.

Ryan Lochte Scandals

ON @GMA: "I wasn’t mendacity to sure extent." Ryan Lochte speaks out on being held up at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro.https://t.co/Ow3jNXqVca — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2016

Lochte was engulfed in one of many most weird scandals in American sports activities historical past through the 2016 Olympics.

Lochte and Jimmy Feigen each claimed that they and their American teammates have been robbed at gun level in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 14, 2016. Males compelled them out of their taxi and one even put a gun to Lochte’s head, he claimed.

None of it turned out to be true.

As a substitute, the group was reportedly drunk at a gasoline station. One urinated outdoors of the toilet and Lochte vandalized a signal. The “armed robbers” turned out to be safety guards on the gasoline station.

Punched apologized to Brazilian authorities and Olympic athletes for his fabricated story, and simply days later, all 4 of his main sponsors pulled out on him.

“I wish to apologize for my habits final weekend — for not being extra cautious and candid in how I described the occasions of that early morning and for my function in taking the main focus away from the various athletes fulfilling their goals of taking part within the Olympics,” Lochte mentioned in a statement.

The apology was too little too late. The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Swimming suspended Lochte and his teammates for 10 months. Lochte’s identify, immediately, had been dragged by way of the mud. By himself.

Two years later, Lochte was banned for one more 14 months after he was caught for a doping rule violation. A photograph posted on Lochte’s social media accounts revealed he obtained an IV infusion of a authorized substance that was over the authorized restrict, a U.S. Anti-Doping Company investigation revealed.

The 12-time Olympic medalist and two-time American Swimmer of the Yr award winner then advised NBC Sports activities he would maintain swimming-related posts off social media.

“I’m simply going to submit on my son and my spouse, depart every little thing else out,” Lochte mentioned. “As soon as you set something on social media, it’s on the market for the world.”

Ryan Lochte Now

Lochte and his household reportedly dwell in Gainesville, Florida the place he nonetheless trains. The Olympic athlete’s life is nowhere close to as glamorous because it as soon as was, and his checking account his taken a hit.

In 2019, Lochte appeared on Alex Rodriguez‘s CNBC present, “Again within the Recreation,” during which the previous baseball participant helps athletes like Lochte bounce again after dropping every little thing.

He advised A-Rod that he went from incomes greater than $1 million per 12 months in sponsorships to simply $75,000 from one single sponsor. He additionally revealed he solely had about $20,000 whole in financial savings.

“Cash doesn’t develop on timber,” Lochte advised CNBC Make It. “You’ve acquired to be good. Any paycheck that you just get, whether or not it’s $5 or $50,000, it’s a must to put some away, it doesn’t matter what.”

To earn more cash lately, Lochte will get paid to talk to audiences. He teaches swim camps beneath what’s known as “Loch’d In Training.” He’s teamed up with corporations like TYR Sport and Piñata. In keeping with his Instagram, he’s additionally a swim ambassador for the SPIRE Institute in Ohio the place LaMelo Ball performed basketball.

Lochte launched his personal web site to promote merchandise like T-shirts and hats. He’s additionally nonetheless swimming and coaching at 35 and is at present the world report holder within the 200-meter particular person medley in each the lengthy course and brief course classes.

Ryan Lochte Internet Price

Regardless of Lochte’s hardships, he’s nonetheless one of the vital well-known Olympians and American aggressive swimmers in U.S historical past. Nobody can ever take away his Olympic gold medals, both.

In keeping with Wealthy Persons, Ryan Lochte has an estimated web price of $8 million. Nevertheless, Celebrity Net Worth says that quantity is nearer to $6 million.

Positive, it’s nowhere close to the $80 million that Michael Phelps is worth. However contemplating the circumstances and his fall from grace, Lochte and his household must be financially steady for the longer term.

This text was initially printed April 14, 2020.