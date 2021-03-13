

Sean Williams’ fourth Test century led an outstanding fightback for Zimbabwe towards Afghanistan within the second Test

Sean Williams accomplished a century in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 124 with Donald Tiripano as Zimbabwe launched an outstanding fightback towards Afghanistan to depart the second Test within the steadiness.

Zimbabwe have been staring down the barrel of an innings defeat once they have been diminished to 142-7 following-on and trailed Afghanistan by 116 runs.

Nevertheless, captain Williams (106 not out) – who scored a century in Zimbabwe’s two-day win in the first Test at the same venue – and Tiripano (63) had taken the African facet right into a slender eight-run lead by stumps as they closed on 266-7 in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan nonetheless appear heavy favourites to win the sport and earn a 1-1 collection draw however all 4 outcomes are nonetheless potential heading into day 5 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Afghanistan had appeared set for a victory inside 4 days when Zimbabwe slumped from 140-4 to 142-7 – Rashid Khan having Sikandar Raza (22) caught at slip earlier than pinning Ryan Burl and Regis Chakabva lbw for geese as he accomplished his fourth 5-wicket haul in Exams.

Williams wouldn’t be shifted, although, and introduced up his fourth Test ton from 173 balls with the 4 off Rashid that additionally took Zimbabwe into the lead late within the day.

Tiripano was a advantageous ally for his skipper and reached fifty for the primary time in Test cricket from 114 balls with a boundary off Rashid.

Rashid had earlier accounted for opener Kevin Kasuza (30) and No 3 batsman Tarisai Musakanda (15) as Zimbabwe adopted first rate partnerships by dropping wickets in clusters.

Rashid Khan accomplished a 5-wicket haul earlier than Zimbabwe rallied in Abu Dhabi

Kasuza and Prince Masvaure (15) fell within the house of 5 balls after placing on 46 for Zimbabwe’s first wicket, whereas Musakanda and Wesley Madhevere (0) departed in fast succession after Musakanda had shared a 55-run stand with dominant associate Williams for the third wicket.

Madhevere, who was caught behind off Sayed Shirzad, bagged a pair for the match and now has three geese in as many innings after additionally failing to attain in his sole knock within the first Test.

Williams kicked on once more with Raza, the duo including 38 for the fifth wicket from 102-4, just for Rashid to then strike 3 times in two overs as Zimbabwe misplaced three wickets for 2 runs.

Williams and Tiripano, although, saved the sport alive and there might now be an intriguing fifth day in a Test match that Afghanistan have been in command of ever since posting 545-5 declared in their first innings.

Zimbabwe tumbled from 133-1 to 287 all out of their first innings after which stuttered following-on however a fantastic escape might but be on.