SL-L vs EN-L Fantasy Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends – 14 March 2021 (Raipur). Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kevin Pietersen, and Upul Tharanga would be the greatest fantasy picks of this recreation.

Sri Lanka Legends will tackle England Legends within the league recreation of the Road Safety World Series T20 match. The match is getting continued from final 12 months.

Sri Lanka Legends have received all three of their video games this season, whereas the England legends have received two of their video games. Kevin Pietersen is in explosive type for the England Legends, whereas the bowling unit can be on the tune. The workforce of Sri Lankan Legends is in sensible type, and Dilshan & Tharanga are their star gamers.

Pitch Report – The common 1st inning rating at this floor on this competitors of the video games performed right here within the 2021 season is 140 runs.

Whole Video games: 8; Bat 1st Gained: 2; Bat 2nd Gained: 6.

Match Particulars :

Time:- 7.00 PM IS Stadium: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Worldwide Stadium, Raipur.

Possible XI for each side:-

Sri Lanka Legends – Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara.

England Legends – Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Usman Afzaal, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Tremlett.

SL-L vs EN-L: Key Gamers of the Sport

Sri Lanka Legends High-3 Picks:-

Tillakaratne Dilshan:- Dilshan has scored 5193 T20 runs in his profession, whereas he has scalped 64 wickets in bowling. He has scored 130 runs on this match, whereas he has scalped 5 wickets with the bowl.

Upul Tharanga: – Tharanga has scored 3384 T20 runs at a mean of 29.17, whereas he has scored 179 runs on this match.

Dhammika Prasad: – Prasad is bowling effectively, and he has scalped three wickets within the match thus far.

England Legends High-4 Picks:-

Kevin Pietersen:- Pietersen is a T20 legend, and he has scored 5695 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 136.89. He has scored 138 runs at a mean of 46.00 on this competitors.

Phil Mustard:- Mustard has scored 4229 T20 runs at a mean of 24.44, whereas his strike-rate has been 122.40. He’ll open the innings for England.

James Tredwell:- Tredwell is a veteran of 128 T20 wickets, and he has scalped three wickets on this match.

Monty Panesar:- Panesar is bowling effectively and has scalped 4 wickets on this match.

SL-L vs EN-L Closing Fantasy Team:-

WK: Phil Mustard, Upul Tharanga.

Batsmen: Sanath Jayasuriya, Kevin Pietersen, Darren Maddy.

All-Rounders: James Tredwell, Tillakaratne Dilshan.

Bowlers: Nuwan Kulasekara, Chris Tremlett, Dhammika Prasad, Monty Panesar.

Match Prediction: Sri Lanka Legends would be the favourites to win this recreation.

High Names for the Captaincy Function:-

Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kevin Pietersen

High Names for the Vice-Captaincy Function:-

Each the captain’s choose + Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Sport

