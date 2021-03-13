The implications of COVID-19’s speedy unfold nonetheless hadn’t sunk in when St. Patrick’s Day dawned last year on March 17. With county well being departments throughout the state beginning to concern shelter-in-place orders the same old parades, concert events and events have been largely cancelled or dampened in spirit. However different states had but to lock down, and Californians skilled the odd sensation of watching social media posts and information footage of typical alcohol-fueled revelry in cities like Chicago, Boston, and Houston.

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches one yr later we’re as soon as once more warily watching much less constrained of us in different states (good day, Texas!), and hoping that final week’s announcement that stay leisure appears to be steadily resurfacing — not less than open air — bodes properly for the long run. However that doesn’t imply we are able to’t safely have fun proper now with a track and a raised glass.

There’s no scarcity of Irish and Irish-adjacent music performances on faucet that may be loved from residence. Right here’s a partial itemizing of a number of the streaming music shows out there in California and past.

The Black Brothers

Hailing from certainly one of Eire’s most distinguished musical households, brothers Michael and Shay Black carry out from Berkeley as a part of Freight & Salvage’s At House live performance sequence, enjoying Dublin road songs, historic ballads, music corridor ditties, and songs from the Irish, English, and Scottish traditions. The present might be streamed twice. Particulars: 11 a.m. and seven p.m. March 17; a donation of $10 or extra will get you entry; thefreight.org.

The Black Brothers Band can be the headliner in an Worldwide St. Patrick’s Day Celebration March 13, offered by way of Zoom, that includes music, storytelling and shows on Irish tradition. Different performers embrace Niamh Parsons & Graham Dunne (12:30 p.m.) and Sock within the Frying Pan (1:15 p.m.). Black Brothers stream at 6 p.m. Particulars: 12:30-8 p.m. March 13; $10-$20; on.zoom.us/h/americeltic.

Flogging Molly

L.A.’s favourite Celtic punk band lives streams from Whelan’s Irish Pub in Dublin, rekindling their conventional St. Patrick’s Day live performance custom after final yr’s last-minute cancelation. The band can be enjoying an unique acoustic session with digital meet-and-greets, and is providing a formidable number of band swag. Particulars: 8 p.m. March 17; $15-$65 most important live performance, 75-$150 acoustic and VIP periods; floggingmollylive.com.

Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros

A founding member of the Grateful Lifeless, guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir celebrates St. Patrick’s Day from TRI Studios in San Rafael together with his new band the Wolf Bros, that includes bassist Don Was, drummer Jay Lane, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and Greg Leisz on pedal metal, with particular visitors The Wolf Pack (Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown). Particulars: 6 p.m. March 17; $19.99-$24.99; bobweir.internet/#!

Gaelynn Lea

The winner of NPR’s second Tiny Desk contest in 2016, folks singer/fiddler Lea alternates between her authentic songs and favourite Irish tunes, livestreaming from her residence in Duluth by way of Zoom (which features a post-concert viewers hangout and Q&A). Particulars: Midday March 20; $5-$25; https://violinscratches.com/patreon.



Kavanaugh Brothers Celtic Expertise

Dwell-streaming from The Artwork Boutiki in San Jose, the sibling-led Kavanaugh Brothers Celtic Expertise marks the vacation with a rollicking repertoire of Irish insurgent music and songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, the Grateful Lifeless, Johnny Money, and others. Particulars: 8:30 p.m. March 17; free however registration required; www.fb.com/KavanaughBrothers.

Gaelic Storm

After spending 2020 underneath wraps, the Santa-Monica-pub-band-turned-Irish-music-juggernaut Gaelic Storm kicks off its twenty fifth yr with “One for the Street,” a two-hour live-stream that includes authentic songs and conventional pub anthems. Particulars: 5 p.m. March 17; $22; www.gaelicstorm.com.

Dropkick Murphys

The turbo-charged Celtic punk band live-streams a hometown present from Boston, a pass-the-hat efficiency for which they’re requesting viewer donations “so the band can proceed to pay their crew and bills till in-person occasions resume.” Particulars: 4 p.m. March 17; free however donations inspired; www.dropkickmurphys.com.