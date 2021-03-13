Nico Mannion spoke about how Stephen Curry motivated his teammates after a blowout loss to Kawhi Leonard and his Clippers.

On Thursday night time, the Warriors performed against the Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers. With it being their first sport submit the All-Star break, Golden State undoubtedly began the second half of the season on the flawed foot.

Throughout the Warriors’ blowout against the Clippers, Stephen Curry was seen being pissed off throughout a huddle. Rookie Nico Mannion, bought a style of what it felt like being in the league. Throughout the huddle, Curry as expressing his frustrations to the staff.

In an interview, Mannion spoke about the incident, calling him one of the best competitors in the league. He added:

“Final night time in the huddle was I believe the first time I’ve actually seen him that animated. I believe everybody is aware of he is a competitor, probably one of the best competitors I’d say, you possibly can see that simply from how a lot he wins and this group’s gained and he’s type of the one behind it, him and Draymond.”

Additionally Learn: “Kyle Kuzma, it’s all about your progress”: LeBron James heaps reward on Lakers ahead after game-changing efficiency vs Indiana Pacers

‘We had a chat postgame’: Stephen Curry was animated in the Warriors’ locker room

After the debacle final 12 months, the Warriors are attempting to redeem themselves this season. 7-time All-Star Curry has been having an amazing season personally whereas making an attempt to steer the Warriors clinching a playoffs spot.

Nico Mannion revealed how the Warriors had one other discuss in the locker room, after their 26 factors loss against the Clippers. Mannion revealed:

“That was actually the first time I’ve seen him that animated and he bought his level throughout, we had a chat in the locker room after the sport and we’re going to attempt to get this factor again on the proper observe.”

Nico Mannion on Steph Curry’s competitiveness: “Final night time in the huddle is actually the first time I’ve seen him that animated… he bought his level throughout, and we’re gonna attempt to get this factor again on observe.” — 95.7 The Sport (@957thegame) March 13, 2021

Additionally Learn: “James Harden is my huge brother, we discuss loads”: Kevin Porter Jr. opens up on his relationship with the Nets megastar

The Warriors are presently ninth in the Western Convention with a 19-19 report. With half of the season nonetheless remaining, Golden State has ample time to show round issues to their favor.