SWAC Tournament Final: Texas Southern vs Prairie View prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Texas Southern vs Prairie View Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Bartow Enviornment, Birmingham, AL

Community: ESPNU

Texas Southern (15-8) vs Prairie View (16-4) Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

The Tigers obtained by Jackson State 84-81 in time beyond regulation, needing to push by way of regardless of dominating on the boards and taking pictures higher total.

The protection is terrific at getting out on the three, there aren’t a complete slew of errors and turnovers, and so they’re ok on the free throw line to matter towards a Prairie View protection that will get hit with a complete lot of fouls. Nonetheless …

Why Prairie View Will Win

The Panthers obtained them twice already.

They beat the Tigers 73-67 in mid-January once they nailed all the pieces from the free throw line and compelled 21 turnovers, and so they received once more just a few weeks in the past 77-75 once they missed all the pieces from the free throw line … and compelled 21 turnovers.

This isn’t a mistake-prone Texas Southern crew, however Prairie View is aware of learn how to give you a ton of steals and make offenses screw up. Texas Southern doesn’t hit sufficient from three, and if Prairie View is merely okay from the surface, it wins.

What’s Going To Occur

It’s not all the time fairly or constant, however Prairie View has the protection to maintain down a Texas Southern offense that isn’t going to hit 40% from the surface. The Panthers can be simply ok at attending to the rim and simply competent sufficient from the surface to win.

Texas Southern vs Prairie View Prediction, Line

Prairie View 76, Texas Southern 71

Line: Prairie View -2.5, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Should See Ranking: 3

