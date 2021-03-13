Welcome to the Players Championship Live Stream! The match will happen right now on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Seashore, Florida. This would be the forty seventh version of the match. Learn this text for Players Championship golf stay stream information, TV Coverage data, schedule and extra.

What’s the Players Championship Golf?

After a false begin one yr in the past, The Players Championship is again. The star-studded affair happening on the pristine TPC Sawgrass course begins essentially the most fantastic time of the golf season — six straight months of top-tier occasions that includes the very best golfers on this planet.

The 2021 Players has misplaced some large names — Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolffe and Tiger Woods are all out — however there’s nonetheless a loaded subject set to compete in Jacksonville, Florida. Rory McIlroy technically enters the occasion because the defending champion after successful in 2019, although his play has not been as much as his excessive requirements up to now this yr.

Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth — sure, that Jordan Spieth — are among the many names to control because the Players start Thursday contemplating their great efforts as of late.

Whereas attending The Players is a dream for a lot of, merely having the ability to watch the occasion stay from dwelling or the workplace is an unimaginable deal with annually, and we right here at CBS Sports activities are thrilled to deliver you wall-to-wall protection all through this week. Sufficient speaking about it. Right here’s how one can watch as a lot of the 2021 Players Championship as potential all through the week.

Whereas, the Players Championship is a non-official occasion, on the European Tour, this occasion that’s staged within the US is having essentially the most followers of all of the excursions. Possibly it’s from its robust subject of golfers or venue. Now we’re going to focus on methods to watch the Players Championship 2021 stay stream with or with out cable.

The Players Championship 2021: The place and when?

Similar to the earlier variations, it has maintained the venue on the TPC Sawgrass from the place it has been performed there beginning 1982. The TPC sawgrass stadium has been most well-liked all by way of these years for a number of causes. First, it’s among the many most well-known programs around the globe. Second, it’s the seventeenth gap course and poses a problem even to skilled gamers.

If you’re ready for the Players Championship 2021, then know that it is going to be stay beginning the tenth March and is anticipated to finish on the fifteenth of the identical month. So, that is the time you need to discover a while to get pleasure from your favourite match.

Which TV Channel will broadcast this golf match?

TV protection of The Players Championship 2021 will happen on The Golf Channel on March 11 and 12. Extra protection can be obtainable on NBC on March 13 and 14. Live streams can be found on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV, ESPN Plus and Hulu + Live TV.

Featured gap protection can be obtainable on ESPN Plus for all 4 rounds, however ESPN Plus doesn’t supply a free trial.

Particular morning protection begins at 6:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and can be obtainable on PGA Tour’s Twitter on all 4 days of the match.

Live Stream the Players Championship Golf 2021?

You is likely to be keen to observe the Players Championship stay whereas it occurs on the TPC snowgrass, however there is likely to be a problem that may deny you the prospect of bodily going to the venue.

At that time, you’ll be compelled to have a look at an alternate means. Whereas additionally, there are a lot of ways in which you should use to observe your favourite occasion formally, not all of them are reasonably priced. On this part, we’ve got thought of one reasonably priced and dependable possibility, which is stay streaming. Beneath, find out about these streaming channels for the Players Golf Championship formally.

NBC Sports activities

NBC Sports activities is a stay TV launched by a video internet hosting platform with their NBC on-line TV, you may stay to stream the Players Championship 2021 on the consolation of your own home.

It may possibly make a great possibility for these guys who’re contemplating cord-cutting choices versus conventional cable packages. So, you probably have been searching for the very best methods you may get pleasure from your favourite match, with out utilizing the cable companies, that is the choice.

Streaming from NBC stay TV will not be that costly. You’ll solely must pay a $49.99 monthly subscription and you’ll have entry to main information, leisure channels in return.

Golf Channel

Golf Channel is one other American sports activities tv community that’s owned by Golf Sports activities Group. This channel solely offers solely with protecting the sports activities of golf and it is going to cowl this coming Players Championship.

So, it is possible for you to to observe the Participant Championship 2021 stay stream from this channel. Although, you’re required to be a subscriber earlier than you entry their content material which isn’t too costly. At solely $9.99 monthly, it is possible for you to to Livestream your favourite sport.

Fox Sports activities

In the event you can’t entry the above two choices, you can also watch the Players Golf stay streaming on Foxsport.com. The good factor right here is that it’s supported on most browsers, units, and platforms.

Players Championship Golf 2021 Schedule

Thursday, March 11

6:30 AM-6 PM: The Players, “Each Shot Live” on NBC Sports activities Gold

8:30 AM-Midday: Live From The Players

Midday-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 1 stay protection

6-8 PM: Live From The Players

Friday, March 12

6:30 AM-6 PM: The Players, “Each Shot Live” on NBC Sports activities Gold 8:30 AM-Midday: Live From The Players Midday-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 2 stay protection 6-8 PM: Live From The Players

Saturday, March 13

7:45 AM-6 PM: The Players, “Each Shot Live” on NBC Sports activities Gold

9 AM-1 PM: Live From The Players

1-6 PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 stay protection

6-8 PM: Live From The Players

Sunday, March 14