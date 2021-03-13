“The rear doesn’t feel too great with this new regulation change”- Lewis Hamilton talks about his struggles with the new Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton made his Mercedes roar for the primary time on Friday- on the primary day of the Bahrain take a look at. On Saturday, he opened for Mercedes, dawning aero rakes behind his entrance tyres.

Whereas he was driving, he received spun into the gravel, and the session needed to be stopped. After a tough day, Hamilton had just a few complaints however believes that they are going to be taken care of.

“The wind has executed a 180,” Hamilton explained. “The monitor is lots totally different in the present day in locations, some locations you possibly can push the place you couldn’t push yesterday, and it’s very gusty as I came upon into flip 13.

“So the rear doesn’t feel too great with this new regulation change. However we’re looking for the candy spot.”

No level to fret about much less testing mileage

Hamilton and his teammate Valtteri Bottas each needed to be out of the monitor for a serious a part of their respective classes no less than as soon as, inflicting a big loss within the take a look at mileage, however Hamilton isn’t fearful in any respect.

“I’ve executed 60 laps, one thing like that, so it’s not lots in comparison with different take a look at days we’d usually have. However we’re attempting to be as environment friendly as we will be. We’ve much less mileage than a number of the others just like the Purple Bulls up to now.”

“However we’re simply attempting to stay to our programme and handle the variety of laps we even have and attempt to be as environment friendly as we will.” Requested whether or not Mercedes have been near worrying about their testing kind.

Hamilton mentioned: “It’s day two of testing, so we’re simply focusing on doing our job. So nowhere close to in the meanwhile, we’re simply focusing on attempting to know our automotive. There’s no level in getting fearful simply but.”