TenZ almost gets an Ace against Luminosity in Day 2 of Valorant Grasp NA event. It appears to be like like Sentinels are with a correct substitute for the suspended Sinatraa.

Information broke out earlier this week that Sinatraa’s ex girlfriend had accused him of sexual abuse. Given the intense nature of the accusations, Sinatraa was suspended by each Riot and Sentinels.

He additionally is going through an investigation from each his group and Riot itself. Since then TenZ is stepping as much as the mantle and is changing Sinatraa. He performed a aggressive sport this weekend against Luminosity and was clearly the star.

Within the 4 spherical match, Sentinels have been going through Luminosity in Icebox. TenZ is taking part in with the agent Reyna and gets the frenzy potential. He rapidly gets a kill and instantly after jumps up and kills one other enemy hiding on the ledge.

The commentators quickly go wild after this play. However TenZ was not finished but. He rapidly rushes out and gets one other enemy getting his kills to three. One other enemy is close to the spawn and he rushes out and gets him as effectively. Unfortunate for him his teammate SiCK gets the ultimate kill stopping him from getting the Ace. The chat and coomentators weren’t in a position to catch their breath as TenZ rapidly bought one kill after one other.

Inside 20 seconds of the spherical he was in the enemy spawn and that actually says one thing about how expert he is.

Thrown in on the deep finish, @TenZOfficial simply makes it look really easy 😩 pic.twitter.com/SiwYokyZ9z – Valorant Information (@ValorantUpdates) March 13, 2021

Closing consequence and Teammates react to the play –

After profitable the spherical in Icebox, Sentinels clicnhed the match 2-1 against Luminosity. Alternatively 100Thieves clear swept Immortals 2-0. This places each of them in the higher bracket and they’re going to face off on Sunday. Whereas the opposite match shall be between Luminosity and Immortals. TenZ’s teammates have been all reward for him in tweets after the match.

ShahZaM referred to as him a beast and TenZ himself mentioned he wa feeling a bit rusty however it felt good to be again. Effectively if that was him rusty heaven is aware of what an in kind TenZ might obtain.

Gained against LG 2-1 GG’s, a bit bit rusty however was beginning to really feel like I used to be discovering my kind on the final map. Feels good to be again 😎 – TenZ / Tyson (SEN) (@TenZOfficial) March 12, 2021