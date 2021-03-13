Boxing Followers!! Welcome to Watch Live Boxing: Estrada – Gonzalez 2, McCaskill – Braekhus Live Stream and Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Axel Vega Live Stream, Free On Saturday, March 13 on the American Airways Heart in Dallas. All boxing followers are excited to watch this match Estrada – Gonzalez 2 dwell Free Stream solely broadcast on DAZN in USA and different international locations.

All that’s left for Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez is to formally make weight on the eve of struggle evening.

The pair of junior bantamweight title claimants have complied with all pre-fight security weight checks forward of their long-anticipated championship rematch. Each boxers have been properly inside the accepted restrict seven days out from their March 13 DAZN headliner, which comes with the WBC and WBA 115-pound titles on the road.

Date : Saturday, March 13

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 PM PT.

Area: American Airways Heart in Dallas, Texas, USA.

TV: Dazn

Per WBC guidelines, members are required to weigh no heavier than 3% above the contracted restrict for a sanctioned struggle on the seven-day mark. Estrada (41-3, 28KOs) weighed 118 kilos at that time, whereas Gonzalez (50-2, 41KOs) checked in at 118.2 factors. The utmost allowable restrict is 119 kilos, rounded up from 3% greater than the 115-pound divisional restrict.

The light weight cuts have been on tempo from the place each boxers have been on the 14-day level, the place they have been required to weigh no heavier than 121 kilos. Estrada was 120 kilos one week in the past, whereas Gonzalez was 120.6 kilos.

Neither boxer has a historical past of lacking weight, neither is It anticipated to be a difficulty at Friday’s weigh-in forward of their rematch which is able to happen at American Airways Heart in Dallas, Texas.

Estrada will try the third protection of his World junior bantamweight championship since claiming the crown in April 2019. The feat got here in one other celebrated rematch, because the Hermosillo, Mexico native turned a two-division champion following a 12-round choice win over Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Estrada suffered a slender factors loss to the hard-hitting Thai of their Feb. 2018 championship conflict earlier than gaining revenge 14 months later.

In his most up-to-date begin, Estrada—in yet one more rematch—climbed off of the canvas to drop and cease former WBC titlist Carlos Cuadras within the eleventh spherical of their unforgettable thriller final October in Mexico Metropolis.

The identical present noticed Gonzalez make the primary protection of the WBA title in a 12-round choice over Israel Gonzalez. The struggle got here eight months after turning into a two-time 115-pound titlist, with the legendary four-division champ turning again the clock in a ninth spherical knockout of unbeaten Kal Yafai final February in Frisco, Texas.

Ford (8-0, 4 KO), a 21-year-old featherweight out of Camden, NJ, is coming off a pleasant seventh-round knockout of Juan Antonio Lopez final December. He meets one other unbeaten teen in 23-year-old Aaron “Angel Child” Perez (10-0, 6 KO), who’s but to graduate previous preventing opponents with dropping data.

Houston’s Williams (7-0, 6 KO) ran over Isiah Jones in 89 seconds on that very same Canelo-Smith card and will get what seems to be a good take a look at in middleweight Aaron Coley (16-3-1, 7 KO), who’s gone to three consecutive cut up selections.

Jones (5-0-1, 2 KO), in the meantime, is in want of a formidable efficiency after drawing with Kevin Montiel Mendoza final October. He fights fellow tremendous featherweight Jorge David Castaneda (13-1, 11 KO) in “OJ3’s” first scheduled eight-rounder.

Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 struggle card

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, rematch, 12 rounds, WBA/WBC junior bantamweight title unification

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus rematch for McCaskill’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Women’s Welterweight Titles

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Axel Vega for Kyoguchi’s WBA Junior Flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Aaron Coley; Middleweight

Otha Jones III vs. Jorge Castaneda; Lightweight

Raymond Ford vs. Aaron Perez; Featherweight​

What time does Estrada vs Gonzalez II begin?

The fighters are anticipated to ringwalk at round 10:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST at American Airways Heart, Dallas, United States, which is round 3:00 am GMT within the UK.

Who’s exhibiting Estrada vs Gonzalez II?

Estrada vs Gonzalez II might be broadcast on DAZN within the US, whereas the struggle might be broadcast in the UK by DAZN International (UK).

Chocolatito vs. Estrada struggle date, begin time

