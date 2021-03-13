Big West Tournament Final: UC Irvine vs UC Santa Barbara prediction and school basketball sport preview.

UC Irvine vs UC Santa Barbara Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time:11:30 pm ET

Venue: Mandalay Bay Occasion Heart, Las Vegas, NV

Community: ESPN2

UC Irvine (18-8) vs UC Santa Barbara (21-4) Game Preview

Why UC Irvine Will Win

The Anteaters may not do something high-powered offensively, however they’re regular, they feed off of their protection, and so they make sufficient free throws to get by in a pleasant run of six straight wins and eight within the final 9.

It’s among the many finest groups within the nation in defensive rebounds per sport, it’s third within the nation at area purpose protection, and it cleans up nearly all the things with out a complete lot of errors or second possibilities allowed.

So long as this isn’t any kind of shootout it needs to be wonderful.

Why UC Santa Barbara Will Win

The Gauchos don’t make an entire lot of errors, both.

They’ve a stable protection, they lead the Big West in scoring D, and so they’re good from the sphere hitting 49% by getting inside and making an entire lot of baskets on the transfer.

The protection doesn’t cease groups chilly just like the UC Irvine model does, but it surely’s stable at slowing down the three and the group has extra offensive pop than the Anteaters.

What’s Going To Occur

UC Irvine received each conferences again in late December by shutting down the Gaucho outdoors shooters chilly and by hitting all the things from the free throw line.

The Anteater protection has been suffocating, and it’ll proceed with one other good efficiency in a enjoyable, low-scoring tight battle.

UC Irvine vs UC Santa Barbara Prediction, Line

UC Irvine 60, UC Santa Barbara 56

Line: UC Santa Barbara -3, o / u: 126.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 3.5

