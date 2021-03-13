The previous Nigeria worldwide impressed Domenico Tedesco’s facet to victory together with his first-half equaliser

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses scored a objective as Spartak Moscow fought again to say a 2-1 win over neighbours Dynamo Moscow in Saturday’s derby within the Russian Premier League.

Spartak Moscow discovered themselves behind on the VTB Enviornment within the opening minutes of the encounter after Pavel Maslov turned the ball into the again of his workforce’s internet.

The hosts’ lead didn’t final for lengthy as Moses fired in a proper-footed shot to the underside nook to attract the Individuals’s Workforce stage on the half hour-mark.

It’s HT right here on the Lev Yashin Dynamo Stadium and we’re stage because of glorious strike from @VictorMoses 👏#DynamoSpartak | 🚨 1:1 🔴 pic.twitter.com/vGc0ISmmtc — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) March 13, 2021

Later within the second half, Alexander Sobolev scored the match-profitable objective for Spartak Moscow together with his strike from the penalty spot within the 63rd minute.

Moses couldn’t end the primary-half as he limped off with a suspected knee damage within the fortieth minute. Cameroon striker Clinton Njie was in motion for Dynamo Moscow as a 67th-minute substitute.

Since he moved to Russia on a season-lengthy mortgage from Chelsea in October, the previous Tremendous Eagles midfielder has scored two targets in 12 Premier League matches.

The victory moved Spartak Moscow nearer to the highest of the Russian high-flight desk as they sit second with 4 factors behind Zenit St Petersburg, after selecting up 41 factors from 22 matches.

On the finish of Saturday’s match, Spartak Moscow assistant supervisor Andreas Hinkel gave an replace on Moses’ damage and Jordan Larsson who was changed within the 92nd minute.

“I haven’t spoken to Jordan after the sport till I noticed him,” Hinkel informed the club website.

“And Moses mentioned that there was a blow to the knee and the sensation that he tucked it. On the identical time, he thinks that nothing occurred, however we’ll conduct the mandatory medical examination.”

Moses, in the meantime, has taken to social media to have fun his goalscoring contribution and the derby triumph which he described as a ‘large’ end result for the Individuals’s Workforce.

“Large win within the derby immediately! Nice efficiency from the boys and all the time good to get on the scoresheet,” he tweeted.