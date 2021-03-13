Boxing Followers!! Welcome to Watch Live Boxing: Estrada – Gonzalez 2, McCaskill – Braekhus Live Stream and Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Axel Vega Live Stream, Free On Saturday, March 13 on the American Airways Middle in Dallas. All boxing followers are excited to look at this match Estrada – Gonzalez 2 reside Free Stream solely broadcast on DAZN in USA and different nations.

The pair of junior bantamweight title claimants have complied with all pre-fight security weight checks forward of their long-anticipated championship rematch. Each boxers had been properly inside the accepted restrict seven days out from their March 13 DAZN headliner, which comes with the WBC and WBA 115-pound titles on the road.

Date : Saturday, March 13

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 PM PT.

Enviornment: American Airways Middle in Dallas, Texas, USA.

TV: Dazn

Watch: Online TV Coverage

Per WBC guidelines, contributors are required to weigh no heavier than 3% above the contracted restrict for a sanctioned struggle on the seven-day mark. Estrada (41-3, 28KOs) weighed 118 kilos at that time, whereas Gonzalez (50-2, 41KOs) checked in at 118.2 factors. The utmost allowable restrict is 119 kilos, rounded up from 3% greater than the 115-pound divisional restrict.

Neither boxer has a historical past of lacking weight, neither is It anticipated to be a problem at Friday’s weigh-in forward of their rematch which can happen at American Airways Middle in Dallas, Texas.

Estrada will try the third protection of his World junior bantamweight championship since claiming the crown in April 2019. The feat got here in one other celebrated rematch, because the Hermosillo, Mexico native grew to become a two-division champion following a 12-round choice win over Thailand’s Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. Estrada suffered a slim factors loss to the hard-hitting Thai of their Feb. 2018 championship conflict earlier than gaining revenge 14 months later.

In his most up-to-date begin, Estrada—in one more rematch—climbed off of the canvas to drop and cease former WBC titlist Carlos Cuadras within the eleventh spherical of their unforgettable thriller final October in Mexico Metropolis.

The identical present noticed Gonzalez make the primary protection of the WBA title in a 12-round choice over Israel Gonzalez. The struggle got here eight months after changing into a two-time 115-pound titlist, with the legendary four-division champ turning again the clock in a ninth spherical knockout of unbeaten Kal Yafai final February in Frisco, Texas.

For Gonzalez, the win over Yafai was his first on the title degree since dethroning Cuadras of their Sept. 2016 WBC 115-pound title struggle to turn into a four-division champ. Gonzalez was additionally unbeaten and the acknowledged pound-for-pound king on the time, although 2017 proved disastrous to the Nicaraguan.

Again-to-back losses to Sor Rungvisai stripped Gonzalez of his aura of invincibility, extra so within the horrifying 4th spherical knockout he suffered of their Sept. 2017 rematch.

4 wins have since adopted for Gonzalez, who enters his twentieth profession main title struggle (excluding interim titles). Included among the many lot is his 12-round choice win over Estrada of their Nov. 2012 struggle, which marked the ultimate protection of Gonzalez’s junior flyweight title reign after having beforehand served as a strawweight titlist. His subsequent title struggle wouldn’t come for one more 22 months, having established himself as a official flyweight by the point he stopped lineal champion Akira Yaegashi within the ninth spherical of their Sept. 2014 struggle.

Watch Boxing Extra Information

By that time, Estrada was a longtime unified flyweight titlist. Estrada achieved that standing in a 12-round win over Brian Viloria in April 2013, one struggle after the loss to Gonzalez and making six profitable defenses earlier than shifting as much as junior bantamweight in 2016.

Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 struggle card

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, rematch, 12 rounds, WBA/WBC junior bantamweight title unification

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus rematch for McCaskill’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA Women’s Welterweight Titles

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Axel Vega for Kyoguchi’s WBA Junior Flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Aaron Coley; Middleweight

Otha Jones III vs. Jorge Castaneda; Lightweight

Raymond Ford vs. Aaron Perez; Featherweight​

Ford (8-0, 4 KO), a 21-year-old featherweight out of Camden, NJ, is coming off a pleasant seventh-round knockout of Juan Antonio Lopez final December. He meets one other unbeaten teenager in 23-year-old Aaron “Angel Child” Perez (10-0, 6 KO), who’s but to graduate previous combating opponents with dropping data.

Houston’s Williams (7-0, 6 KO) ran over Isiah Jones in 89 seconds on that very same Canelo-Smith card and will get what appears to be a good take a look at in middleweight Aaron Coley (16-3-1, 7 KO), who’s gone to a few consecutive cut up choices.

Jones (5-0-1, 2 KO), in the meantime, is in want of a powerful efficiency after drawing with Kevin Montiel Mendoza final October. He fights fellow tremendous featherweight Jorge David Castaneda (13-1, 11 KO) in “OJ3’s” first scheduled eight-rounder.

“This can be a massive night time for Ray, Ammo and OJ3,” mentioned promoter Eddie Hearn. “All eyes are on Dallas with our mouth-watering World title triple-header, however these boys can be out to steal the present. All three of them are high skills, and now they’re shifting into the subsequent part of their careers, taking up harder checks and stepping as much as eight rounders and past. The stress is on to shine, and I’m certain they’re going to rise to the event.”

The principle card will see Hiroto Kyoguchi defend his WBA mild flyweight title towards Axel Aragon Vega, Jessica McCaskill look to repeat her surprising upset of Cecilia Braekhus, and Juan Francisco Estrada struggle rival “Roman” Gonzalez in a long-awaited rematch.