“We are finalising the intricacies of it”: Sprint qualifying is about to make its F1 debut this season, with Silverstone, Interlagos, and Monza the likely venues.

The extremely anticipated ‘sprint race’ appears to be like set to be given the inexperienced mild, however might be known as ‘sprint qualifying’ as an alternative. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed this, at the similar time expressing confidence in getting approval when it’s mentioned with workforce bosses on Saturday night.

“We are finalising the intricacies of it. For certain, we don’t want to take away the status of the grand prix itself. That may stay the climax of the weekend. We can have qualifying on Friday after which Sprint Qualifying on Saturday.”

Ross Brawn describing sprint races as “sprint qualifying” is attention-grabbing, and necessary, I feel – amelia! 🏁 (@formulaAMELIA) March 13, 2021

Ross Brawn asserts F1 sprint qualifying is not going to hamper the last race

The proposal for a sprint race has acquired widespread help, however there have been few whispers towards it. Most of it revolves round the potential of this diminishing the worth of the primary race on Sunday. However Ross Brawn has clarified none of that can occur, with the grand podium celebration reserved solely for the Grand Prix winners.

“I feel the important factor is to protect the grand prix. We would like the winner of a grand prix to come away from these weekends nonetheless being the strongest and most profitable competitor of that weekend.

“However we wish to fill out the weekend, and we wish to give the followers one thing extra substantial to take a look at and comply with on a Friday, one thing attention-grabbing on a Saturday.

“So in addition to a sprint qualifying, we’re going to have a traditional qualifying on a Friday, the place you qualify on your regular place in sprint qualifying, after which in sprint qualifying you’ll take it ahead to the race.

