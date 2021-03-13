Former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves put himself on the map together with his memorable tenure in East Lansing, serving to information the Spartans to an NCAA Match championship in 2000.

His MSU career landed him a shot within the NBA, however he failed to transition to the professionals and was out of the league earlier than lengthy.

So, the place is Mateen Cleaves now?

Faculty Profession

Mateen Cleaves grew up Flint, Mich., and stayed in-state to attend Michigan State University after highschool.

Whereas a member of the Spartans below famend head coach Tom Izzo, Cleaves was a three-time Consensus All-American and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year.

The purpose guard additionally led the MSU basketball staff to a national championship victory in 2000 and earned the NCAA Match’s Most Excellent Participant Award.

NBA Profession

Mateen Cleaves’ spectacular run in school noticed him earn consideration on the NBA degree. He was chosen with the 14th-overall decide within the 2000 NBA Draft.

His profession within the execs was far much less profitable, nevertheless, as he was considerably of a journeyman throughout his six years in the league. He frolicked with the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers and Seattle Supersonics.

Cleaves walked away from the NBA in 2006 with career averages of three.6 factors, 1.9 assists and a 1.0 rebounds.

Life After Basketball

After his NBA profession concluded, Mateen Cleaves turned a TV analyst for Fox Sports Detroit. The previous MSU star additionally founded a record label, All Varsity Entertainment.

Nevertheless, in 2015, Cleaves bumped into some controversy and was accused of sexually assaulting a Mount Morris woman at a motel room on the Knights Inn in Mundy Township, Michigan.

Cleaves faced sexual assault charges — third-degree legal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and illegal imprisonment — that might have resulted in as many as 15 years in jail.

Cleaves’ attorneys Mike and Frank Manley argued his case within the Genesee County Circuit Court, claiming that Cleaves solely participated in consensual intercourse together with his accuser.

In December 2016, Judge Cathy Dowd dismissed the case, but it surely was reinstated in 2017 after Decide Archie Hayman dominated that Dowd abused her energy of discretion in dismissing it.

The Michigan Supreme Courtroom denied Cleaves’ attraction to maintain the case closed, and thus authorized proceeds resumed and dealt with by Wayne County, per ESPN.

After a protracted trial, a jury found the former basketball player not guilty of the allegations and celebrated with these shut to him. ‘

“I’ve been ready for 4 years for the reality to come out. I’ve been ridiculed in newspapers, within the media,” he stated. “To be portrayed as a rapist, it broke my coronary heart each day. However mendacity about rape is simply as dangerous.”

As of late, Cleaves is a free man, although the courtroom case actually had a damaging impression on his public picture.