WI vs SL Fantasy Prediction: West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI – 14 March (Antigua). Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, and Dasun Gunathilaka would be the gamers to look out for on this recreation.

Hosts West Indies will tackle Sri Lanka within the 3rd ODI match of the three-match ODI sequence. West Indies would need proceed their domination within the sequence.

West Indies have already received the sequence, and they might goal for a clean-sweep on this recreation. Shai Hope & Evin Lewis are on fireplace with the bat, whereas Jason Mohammed and Alzarri Joseph are in sensible type with the ball. Sri Lanka have struggled within the sequence to this point, and they’ll play for respect. Danushka Gunathilaka has been one of the best participant of the facet, whereas Dasun Shanaka might be again for this recreation.

Pitch Situations and Climate Particulars

The common 1st innings batting rating at this venue within the ODI video games performed right here is 238 runs. This pitch ought to help the spinners on this recreation.

Complete Video games Performed: 19; Bat 1st Gained: 10; Bat 2nd Gained: 9

We will anticipate clear climate all through the sport.

Possible XI for each side:-

West Indies – Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein.

Sri Lanka – Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Shanaka garlic, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandakan Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera.

Match Particulars

Three Match ODI Sequence

Match: West Indies vs Sri Lanka Third ODI Match

Date and Time: 14 March, Sunday – 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

The place to Watch: Fancode

Prime 4 Batting Order

West Indies

Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, and Nicholas Pooran.

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, and Dinesh Chandimal.

Loss of life Over Specialists

West Indies

Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder.

Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep.

WI vs SL Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Shai Hope and Dinesh Chandimal might be our wicket-keepers on this recreation. Hope has scored 194 runs within the sequence to this point, whereas Chandimal has scored 83 runs. Each of them are batting effectively on this sequence, and they’re technically stable gamers.

WI vs SL Fantasy Batsmen

Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammed might be our batsmen from the West Indies. Lewis scored 318 runs within the Tremendous 50 Competitors at a median of 45.42, whereas Mohammed scored 327 at a median of 81.75. Mohammed additionally scalped 4 wickets in bowling. Lewis has scored 168 runs on this sequence, whereas Mohammed has scalped 5 wickets.

Danushka Gunathilaka and Dimuth Karunaratne might be our batsmen from Sri Lanka. Gunathilaka has scored 1400 ODI runs at a median of 36.84, whereas Karunaratne can also be a technically secure participant. Gunathilaka has scored 151 runs on this sequence, whereas Karunaratne scored a half-century within the first ODI recreation.

WI vs SL Fantasy All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga might be our all-rounder from Sri Lanka. Hasaranga was on fireplace within the T20 sequence with eight wickets below his belt, whereas he has scalped 17 wickets in his ODI profession. He has not scalped a wicket within the ODI sequence, however he has batted effectively.

Jason Holder might be our all-rounder from West Indies. Holder has scalped 139 ODI wickets in his profession, whereas he has scored 1823 runs with the bat. He’s a dependable all-rounder within the ODI format and has scalped three wickets within the sequence.

WI vs SL Fantasy Bowlers

From West Indies, Alzarri Joseph will make it into our workforce. Joseph has scalped 53 ODI wickets in 32 video games, whereas he has scalped three wickets within the sequence to this point.

Lakshan Sandakan and Dushmantha Chameera might be our bowlers from Sri Lanka. Sandakan scalped six wickets in simply a few video games within the T20I sequence, whereas Chameera has scalped a few wickets on this sequence. Each of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: West Indies are the favourites to win this recreation.

Prime Names for the Captaincy Position:-

Shai Hope and Evin Lewis

Prime Names for the Vice-Captaincy Position:-

Each the captain’s choose + Danushka Gunathilaka and Jason Mohammed

Miracle Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our choices are based mostly on in-depth and astute evaluation of the gamers partaking within the match, pitch report and a perusal of different reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of things whereas crafting your personal facet with this text serving as a information to the match and gamers