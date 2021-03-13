“Yeah the car feels good”- Fernando Alonso ensures tempo in Alpine’s new 2021 car however refused to anticipate quick instances with it.

Fernando Alonso entered again in System 1 on Saturday, together with his participation commencing from the second day of the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Quickly, Alonso gave his judgement on the car, and in response to him, it feels good, however at the similar time, he refuses to ensure quick instances with it throughout the upcoming races.

“Yeah the car feels good,” the Spaniard replied when requested for his first impressions of Alpine’s car. “I believe we nonetheless have to know somewhat little bit of the traits of the new aero bundle and the 2021 guidelines,” he added.

“So there’s nonetheless some work to do, however I believe we’re following the programme that we set two days in the past, yesterday with Esteban [Ocon]; at present with myself.”

“There’s nonetheless yet another day the place we have to tick some containers. I’m proud of the variety of laps and the info that we obtained at present, however I believe we nonetheless must analyse the whole lot.”

“Hopefully, tomorrow we begin to fine-tune and optimise the bundle, so nonetheless some work to do,” he concluded.

Alpine in for the midfield battle

Alpine has entered the sport by rebranding its former self- Renault. Final season, it had respectable tempo and performances on the observe. Nevertheless, it nonetheless doesn’t view itself as the title challengers.

Alpine can be realistically aiming for the achievable P3 and P4 place, as they’re additionally set to vie in the intense midfield battle, involving Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin and now Alpine.

It stays to be seen what lies forward of Alonso in Bahrain, as he set to finish his pre-season testing on Sunday earlier than leaving again for the first Grand Prix in Bahrain at the finish of this month.