Observe this text for Mundine vs Zerafa dwell stream information, date, time and combat card. Anthony Mundine takes on Michael Zerafa at Bendigo Stadium in Bendigo, Australia on March 13.

Methods to watch

Occasion: Anthony Mundine vs Michael Zerafa

Date: thirteenth March 2021

Time: 2.30 am ET

Venue: Bendigo Stadium

Live Stream: Epicentre TV

PPV value: $29.95

Preview of the combat

On the age of 45, Anthony Mundine (48-10) returns to the ring for what may very well be the final time when he meets Michael Zerafa (27-4) this weekend.

A former WBA super-middleweight and IBO middleweight titleholder, Mundine is a heavy underdog as he travels to his opponent’s house state for this contest. Mundine has not fought since a cut up choice loss to Muay Thai legend ‘John’ Wayne Parr in November 2019.

Covid-19 additionally disrupted Zerafa’s schedule because the 28-year-old has not fought since Jeff Horn evened up the rating with a majority choice in December 2019. 4 months prior, Zerafa shocked Horn to a TKO stoppage.

Zerafa is paying 1.04 for the win with the bookies not giving Mundine a lot of an opportunity with ‘The Man’ listed at 9.50 with Sportsbet.com.au.

Anthony Mundine’s boxing careers

Anthony “The Man” Mundine born on 21 Might 1975. He’s an Australian skilled boxer and former rugby league footballer. He has competed since 2000 in boxing and held the WBA super-middleweight title twice between 2003 and 2008, the IBO middleweight title from 2009 to 2010, and the WBA interim super-welterweight title from 2011 to 2012.

Boxing file:

Complete fights: 58

Wins: 48

Wins by KO: 28

Losses: 10

Michael Zerafa’s boxing careers

He’s at present standing at 27 wins, 4 loses and 0 attracts. Of these 27 wins, he’s stopped 16 of his opponents, so his present knock-out ratio is 59%. Of his 4 loses, he’s been stopped 1 time. He’s boxed a complete of 195 rounds, that means his skilled fights final 6.3 rounds on common.

Boxing data:

Complete fights: 31

Wins: 27

Wins by KO: 16

Losses: 4

Their combat historical past

Michael Zerafa:

Zerafa has crushed 3 of his final 5 opponents, stopping 2 of them, going the space as soon as.

In his final combat, he misplaced to Jeff Horn on 18th December 2019 by majority choice of their 10 spherical contest at Brisbane Conference and Exhibition Centre, Queensland, Australia.

Earlier to that, he had defeated Jeff Horn on thirty first August 2019 by technical knockout within the ninth spherical at Bendigo Stadium, Victoria.

Going into that contest, he had been crushed by Kell Brook on eighth December 2018 by unanimous choice of their 12 spherical contest at Sheffield Area, Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Earlier than that, he had beat Jose Agustin Feria on thirty first August 2018 by technical knockout within the third spherical at Croatian Membership, Victoria, Australia.

He had gained towards Wade Ryan on 1st June 2018 by unanimous choice of their 10 spherical contest at The Melbourne Pavilion, Victoria.

Anthony Mundine:

Anthony Mundine has stopped 1 of his final 5 opponents.

In his final combat, he misplaced to Jeff Horn on thirtieth November 2018 by knockout within the 1st spherical at Suncorp Stadium, Queensland, Australia.

Earlier to that, he had beat Tommy Browne on seventeenth January 2018 by knockout within the 2nd spherical at The Star, Sydney, New South Wales.

Going into that contest, he had misplaced to Danny Inexperienced on third February 2017 by majority choice of their 10 spherical contest at Adelaide Oval, North Adelaide.

Earlier than that, he had been crushed by Danny Inexperienced on third February 2017 by majority choice of their 10 spherical contest at Adelaide Oval, South Australia.

He had misplaced to Charles Hatley on eleventh November 2015 by technical knockout within the eleventh spherical at Conference & Exhibition Centre, Victoria.

Zerafa vs Mundine: Date, Time and Venue

Michael Zerafa is ready to face Anthony Mundine on Saturday thirteenth March 2021 at Bendigo Stadium in Victoria. The combat is scheduled for 10 rounds within the Middleweight division.

The combat will likely be beginning at 6:30 pm AEDT which is 2.30 a.m ET.

Methods to Live Stream Michael Zerafa vs Anthony Mundine combat?

The Zerafa vs Mundine dwell stream is offered on Epicentre TV with a PPV itemizing of $29.95.

In Australia, The Mundine vs Zerafa combat is being proven solely on Foremost Occasion as a pay-per-view through Foxtel and Optus. It’ll set you again $49.95, with build-up protection starting at 7 pm.

When you’re determined to look at this conflict however have mistimed your vacation or journey overseas, then hold studying to see tips on how to watch Anthony Mundine vs Michael Zerafa from overseas.

Within the UK and Eire, BT Sport has unique broadcast rights to UFC occasions, together with Sydney Superfight Anthony Mundine vs Michael Zerafa tonight, when protection of the prelims begins at midnight on BT Sport 1.

Whereas it’s a pay-TV community, the excellent news for BT Sport subscribers is that it airs UFC motion at no additional cost – in addition to Fight Nights, even-numbered UFC occasions, just like the current Sydney Superfight, are actually coming as a part of commonplace packages. With no additional PPV charges required, UFC followers within the UK arguably are the luckiest on this planet.

Watch Zerafa vs Mundine Live Stream free

There are Many Methods to look at Mundine vs Zerafa dwell stream with or with out cable. The official dwell streaming broadcaster is Fox Sports activities PPV, Foxtel and the principle occasion. Whereas Boxer has a contract with the community, pay-per-view fights aren’t price it or they are going to broadcast the undercards dwell. if you’re thinking about one other competitors there are extra methods to have a look at them.

You’ll be able to watch Mundine v Zerafa dwell protection through the FOX app. It really works on a lot of the gadgets you’ve already. It’s particularly simple you probably have a subscription to Fox Sports activities PPV. You’ll be able to obtain the app in your gadgets, sign up to the app, then begin the stream.