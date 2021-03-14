Aamani sips Alcohol Chavu Kaburu Challaga

After ‘90 ML’, the younger actor Kartikeya joined the units of his upcoming movie ‘Chavu Kaburu Challaga’, which is being helmed by Koushik Pegallapati and is bankrolled by Bunny Vas. The movie has Lavanya Tripathi because the main woman and Aamani is enjoying the essential position in Chavu Kaburu Challaga. Yesterday the makers launched the primary look poster of Aamani from the movie Chavu Kaburu Challaga.

Approaching the primary look poster of Chavu Kaburu Challaga, Aamani is seen sipping alcohol whereas cooking in kitchen. Aamani is enjoying the position of Kartikeya’ mom, who’s essaying Basti Balaraju.

Aamani is likely one of the standard actress who is thought for taking part in the position of supporting characters within the motion pictures. She made her debut in a lead position reverse Allari Naresh in Jamba Lakidi Pamba, beneath the route of E. V. V. Satyanarayana, which was a blockbuster on the field workplace. She has additionally paired because the lead actress reverse actors like Dr.Vishnuvardhan, King Nagarjuna, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Krishna, Mammootty, Arvind Swami, Jagapathi Babu and Kamal Haasan. Now she is enjoying a powerful position in Kartikeya and Lavanya Tripathi starrer Chavu Kaburu Challaga, which is slated to hit the theaters on nineteenth March in a grand method.