A French actress Corinne Masiero, 57 protested n*de at a César Awards dominated by calls for the federal government do extra to help tradition through the coronavirus pandemic.

57 years previous actress Corinne Masiero wore a donkey costume over a blood stained gown earlier than stripping on stage at France’s equal of the Oscars. Presenter Marina Fois regarded on in shock as Corinne Masiero stripped n*ked to disclose the message “No tradition, no future” written throughout her torso.

It’s identified information that the theaters/Cinema halls have been shut in France for greater than 3 months.

The evening noticed administrators, writers and actors demanding the federal government take extra motion to guard and protect the leisure business, which has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Corinne Masiero, began appearing in her late 20s, is understood for her roles French Tv sequence resembling Assortment Fred Vargas, Fait Pas Ci Fait Pas Ca, and Capitaine Marleau, through which she at the moment stars. The French actress Corinne Masiero joked at the top, “I don’t assume I will probably be invited subsequent 12 months. We’ll see.”

France’ coronavirus dying toll reached 90,146 on Friday and the authorities raised the alarm over rising strain on hospitals within the Paris area.