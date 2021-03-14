The Knicks proved but once more how they’ve one of the best commentary crew within the NBA, with Clyde Frazier joking about Al Horford with Mike Breen.

Nice announcers make basketball video games extra watchable for informal followers. Other than breaking the sport down, one of the best announcers even have wonderful comedian timing. That is one thing that comes with years on the microphone.

Happily for NBA followers, announcers for many big-market groups are downright wonderful. The Knicks, Nets, Lakers, Clippers, Raptors, Bulls and the Warmth have all acquired wonderful commentary crews. Most individuals rank the Knicks’ crew because the league’s finest, given the presence of the long-lasting Mike Breen.

Clyde Frazier is often his accomplice on the sidelines, and the best Knick of all time is a candy addition for positive. Other than his encyclopedic data and vocabulary, Clyde (or Walt as they wish to name him) has good comedian timing.

The two individuals who have, throughout my lifetime, helped develop my vocabulary probably the most are Edgar Allan Poe and Walt Clyde Frazier. Lmfao. Clyde STILL has me reaching for the dictionary throughout #Knicks video games. — Lucas Flanagan (@Gorillabisqit) March 13, 2021

He acquired all of our ears perked up at the moment with some feedback about 5-time All-Star Al Horford. A couple of of us went straight to google the 14-year veteran and his private life.

Clyde Frazier says marrying Miss Universe is the most important achievement for Al Horford

Horford is taking part in a priceless mentor function on the Thunder this yr. Together with his peak taking part in days basically gone, Horford has settled into life at OKC effortlessly. However that isn’t what Walt admires about him a lot, as we understood from this following exchange.

Mike Breen: “Al Horford is a 5-time All-Star, All-NBA participant”

Clyde Frazier: “That’s not what I admire about him”

Mike: “Why don’t you inform us once more, Clyde”

Clyde: “He married Miss Universe”

Horford has been married to Miss Universe 2003, Amelia Vega, for 10 years now. Vega was 18 years previous when she gained this much-coveted award. She’s a bit older than Big Al, and he or she’s additionally an everyday courtside spectator at his video games.