SEC Tournament Final: Alabama Crimson Tide vs LSU Tigers prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Alabama vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Area, Nashville, TN

Community: ESPN

Alabama (23-6) vs LSU (18-8) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Tennessee might need had a very good lead and performed an excellent first half within the semifinal, after which Bama began to step up the tempo, compelled a slew of errors, and it received the second half by 14 within the 73-68 win.

There wasn’t a complete lot of drama earlier than that within the 5 sport successful streak, however now the group is displaying simply how robust it may be when it has to show it up a notch when it actually issues.

Nobody in America shoots extra threes, the defensive stress remains to be nice at forcing errors, and developing with shutdown stretches is the norm.

The Tide solely confronted LSU as soon as with a 105-75 win in mid-January when the offense nailed every part. LSU has the high-powered offense, however Bama has the additional gear with regards to cranking up the quantity threes.

Why LSU Will Win

The Tiger offense has been terrific.

The protection may be flaky with simply sufficient meltdowns – normally when the rebounds aren’t there at both finish – to count on a clunker to be simply across the bend, however every part held collectively over the past 4 video games and within the SEC Tournament to get right here.

Arkansas had the tempo and offense to run the Tigers out of the gymnasium, however as a substitute LSU was on from three and got here up with a powerful outing on the free throw line to win 78-71.

The O can hold with Bama in what ought to be a back-and-forth combat, and the D is among the many finest within the nation at guarding the three, and …

What’s Going To Occur

The Tide adopted up that 105-point day earlier within the season with a 78-60 win in early February when the Tigers couldn’t appear to hit a factor.

This shall be an offensive present it doesn’t matter what, however Bama’s 3-and-D fashion will work simply sufficient within the second half to drag away after a powerful LSU first half.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Line

Alabama 84, LSU 78

Line: Alabama -5.5, rpm: 151

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 4.5

