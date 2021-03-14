Anand Deverakonda invitation for Silakka

Anand Deverakonda who made his debut in periodic drama Dorasani, turned a family identify with the comedy Center Class Melodies which was launched final yr and at present he’s busy in his subsequent upcoming hilarious and comedy entertainer Pushpaka Vimanam, during which he’s enjoying a authorities faculty trainer. The darkish comedy film Pushpaka Vimanam is helmed by first-timer Damodar that has Saanve Megghana and Geeta Saayini because the main girls and the upcoming drama is collectively produced by Vijay Deverakonda’s residence manufacturing King of the Hill and the Tanga Productions. The makers of Pushpaka Vimanam are planning to begin the promotional actions and they’re all set to launch the track titled Silakka, which will likely be out on fifteenth March at 11.07 am.

This announcement is made in a really modern manner. The lead character Chittilanka Sunder calls for an orchestra named ‘Chaman Brothers’ for his wedding ceremony and the track they’ve crooned will likely be launched on fifteenth March.

Pushpaka Vimanam additionally has Sunil, Kireeti and V Ok Naresh within the essential roles. The cinematography is being dealt with by Hestin Jose Joseph and music is scored by Sidharth Sadasivuni, Ram Miriyala, and Amit Dasani.

In line with the makers, Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam facilities on the theme of recent marriages and the connection points.