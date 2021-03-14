Anasuya salary for Chaavu Kaburu Challaga special song

The anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj can be shaking a leg within the upcoming romantic and motion drama “Chaavu Kaburu Challaga” starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi. The movie “Chaavu Kaburu Challaga” is helmed by Koushik Pegallapati, and bankrolled by GA2 Footage. The sources near the makers of ”Chaavu Kaburu Challaga” revealed that for shaking the leg for the special song in Kartikeya starrer, Anasuya Bharadwaj is receiving Rs 15 Lakhs.

The country romantic entertainer Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is ready in a rural backdrop. The just lately launched first look poster of the Kartikeya Gummakonda starrer has impressed his followers and movie audiences. The teaser of the movie has impressed the viewers and raised their expectations from the movie. There are lots of expectations driving on the much-awaited flick and the staff of ”Chaavu Kaburu Challaga” are assured on the content material of this movie.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is just not new to bop numbers. In previous she has shook a leg for the special numbers in Sai Dharam Tej starrer Winner and Venkatesh, Varun Tej starrer F2: Enjoyable and Frustration. Suya Suya Anasuya and Ding Dong songs from these motion pictures had emerged as enormous hits.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is a family title and everybody is aware of this fashionable anchor.