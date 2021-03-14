For those who’re an NFL crew in want of a speedy move catcher this spring then you definitely’re in luck. Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz could be the quickest large receiver within the 2021 NFL Draft class. Moreover, he could be the quickest participant within the draft, interval. Can he develop that velocity into being a harmful weapon within the NFL?

Anthony Schwartz NFL Draft Profile

Place: Broad Receiver

Faculty: Auburn

Present Yr: Junior

Peak: 6’0″

Weight: 179 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Anthony Schwartz Scouting Report

Positives: Recreation-breaking receiver with residence-run-hitting velocity. Instantly will get to high velocity, performs to his 40 time and beats opponents downfield in foot races. Extends his fingers, appears to be like the ball in, and makes the reception away from his body. Shows the flexibility to make the tough over-the-shoulder reception downfield. Stable route runner, fires into breaks and stays low on exit to separate from opponents. Flashes robust fingers and the flexibility to drag the ball from the air.

Featured | NFL Draft Prospects 2021: Pauline’s updated big board, player rankings

Negatives: Not a giant-framed receiver and will get simply introduced down on the level by a single defender. Double-catches too many throws. Struggles discovering the ball within the air at occasions.

Evaluation: Schwartz is a terrific athlete with a second gear and the flexibility to interrupt large performs, but he wants to shine and full his recreation. He comes with a big upside, and if correctly coached, Schwartz may turn into a 3rd receiver on the subsequent stage.

Anthony Schwartz Player Profile

Anthony Schwartz is only one prospect within the 2021 NFL Draft class that heralds from American Heritage Excessive Faculty in Florida. A member of a crew that gained consecutive Class 5A State Championships, he performed for former NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. Schwartz even dabbled within the defensive backfield for Surtain, though he was at his most harmful as a large receiver and working again.

In truth, he was at his most harmful on the observe. His blazing velocity was demonstrated as a highschool junior when he set a ten.15 seconds 100 meter dash time. He was named the Broward County Monitor and Area Athlete of the Yr in 2017.

Subsequently, he adopted that with the Gatorade Nationwide Boys Monitor and Area Athlete of the Yr award in 2018. He helped information the USA to a gold medal within the 4×100 meter relay on the 2018 U20 World Championships.

That’s the extent of velocity that he brings to the desk. Consequently, he was a closely recruited highschool prospect. Rated because the thirtieth large receiver within the class, and twenty eighth participant within the state of Florida, he fielded affords from throughout the nation.

By mid-July 2017, he had narrowed it down to 6 finalists with Florida main the way in which. Nevertheless, on the 2018 Beneath Armour All-America Recreation he introduced his dedication to Auburn saying that it gave him the most effective likelihood to succeed at observe and soccer.

Anthony Schwartz’s faculty soccer profession at Oregon

Auburn large receiver Anthony Schwartz made a direct influence with the explosive talent set that makes him an intriguing 2021 NFL Draft prospect. Though he made his debut towards Washington, it was his second recreation towards Alabama State that caught the early eye. With 3 catches and three rushes, he rattled up over 100 all-goal yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Just like highschool, the Tigers used him out of the backfield and as a large receiver. Consequently, the true freshman racked up 5 speeding touchdowns and a pair of receiving touchdowns. These included a season-lengthy 76-yard landing towards Tennessee and a 9-yard speeding landing in his first expertise of the well-known “Iron Bowl” rivalry recreation with Alabama.

Regardless of a pre-season thumb harm that hampered his sophomore season, he continued to impress

In his second look of the season, Schwartz put his velocity to good use on a 57-yard landing run in a win over Texas A&M. One other landing run got here the next week in a win over Mississippi State. Though his all-goal manufacturing fell simply shy of his freshman season, he hauled in a profession-excessive 9 catches towards Ole Miss.

He additional topped that in his junior season with 10 catches towards Arkansas within the first 100-yard receiving recreation of his profession. Used sparingly within the floor recreation as a junior, he was in a position to exhibit his capacity as a real receiver.

Featured | Schulte’s March 7-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft



Probably the most spectacular instance of the large play, offensive weapon that he may be, got here towards Louisiana State. He secured a 91-yard landing as a part of a profession-excessive 123-yard day. The unbelievable efficiency included a 91-yard landing.

Previous to Auburn’s 2020 bowl recreation, the large receiver opted to sit down out. Quickly after, Anthony Schwartz introduced his choice to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Anthony Schwartz’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

It’s straightforward to imagine {that a} vertical passing offense affords the most effective match for Anthony Schwartz within the 2021 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, his offensive versatility means he may very well be utilized in any offense. After all, his capacity to get behind the secondary as a deep menace is extremely harmful. He will also be devastating on beneath routes given his capacity to take snaps out of the backfield and contribute in movement on jet sweeps, and so on.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Pro Football Network for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, make sure you observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a employees author for Professional Soccer Community. You possibly can observe him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.