Bryson DeChambeau says Rory McIlroy's swing comments are 'something that keeps me going every day'

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on a better ball-striking round at The Players and looks ahead to another final-day pairing with Lee Westwood

Bryson DeChambeau has said he appreciates Rory McIlroy’s comments about trying to emulate him by increasing his speed and distance.

After missing the cut at The Players Championship, McIlroy revealed he had developed swing flaws during speed training sessions last autumn, a plan of action he determined to take after watching the way during which DeChambeau powered his strategy to a six-shot victory on the US Open.

DeChambeau was requested how he felt about McIlroy’s feedback after carding a 5-underneath 67 within the third spherical at TPC Sawgrass to trail Lee Westwood by two shots.

“I’d be mendacity if I stated it wasn’t something to do with what Bryson did on the US Open. I feel lots of people noticed that and had been like, if that is the way in which they’re going to set golf programs up sooner or later, it helps. It actually helps.

“The one factor that individuals don’t recognize is how good Bryson is out of the tough. Not solely due to how upright he’s however as a result of his brief irons are longer than customary, so he can get a little bit extra pace via the tough than us, than different guys.

“And I believed with the ability to get some extra pace is an efficient factor, and perhaps to the detriment of my swing, I acquired there, however I simply must perhaps rein it again in a little bit bit.” McIlroy on being impressed by DeChambeau

“I recognize it, first off,” he stated. “I wasn’t making an attempt to affect anyone. I used to be simply making an attempt to play my very own recreation and hit it so far as I probably might. And I knew there was going to be an impact.

“I didn’t know what it could be or who could be affected by it, however once more, golf is a bizarre recreation.

“This journey that I’m on will not be taken frivolously. I’ve tried to determine a bunch of various variables that you must to be able to hit it straight, hitting it actually far.

DeChambeau emerged from golf’s break because of the pandemic with a brand new beefed-up physique

“I knew that there could be some individuals that may try to some individuals it could probably not work for them and a few individuals it might assist them. So I actually don’t know that, however I do recognize Rory’s feedback, it’s type of a sentiment nearly and one thing that retains me going every single day.”

As for his personal recreation this week, DeChambeau believes lacking it in the best locations has been the important thing for him thus far.

DeChambeau reacts after holing a vital putt for par from 15 ft on the 18th at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday

“I feel there’s been a few holes the place I haven’t missed in the best place, however on common I’ve missed it within the appropriate locations, and after I haven’t, for probably the most half, I’ve been capable of stand up-and-down. That’s what you want to do to win golf tournaments.

“Placing has all the time been fairly good and my driving was a little bit bit higher right this moment, I hope I can maintain transferring ahead with that and dealing on it in the best manner and giving myself a greater really feel for tomorrow.”

DeChambeau and Westwood additionally went toe-to-toe within the closing group on the Arnold Palmer Invitational final week, with the American turning a one-shot deficit into a one-shot victory.

“[Lee is] Mr Consistency,” stated DeChambeau. “His driving is impeccable, his iron play is impeccable, and he makes putts when he must. Happily for me final week I used to be capable of get the job carried out, and I feel tomorrow goes to be an unimaginable battle.”

Spain’s Jon Rahm matched DeChambeau’s 67 on Saturday and is 4 behind Westwood going into the ultimate spherical.

The Spaniard revealed, although, that he has no plans to try to change his swing to chase pace and distance as McIlroy has carried out.

Jon Rahm held the 54-gap lead at The Gamers in 2019

“Not in a manner the place I’m going to exit of my manner making an attempt to achieve a number of muscle or change my physique structure in any manner,” he replied, when requested if he had carried out something to try to emulate DeChambeau.

“I’m already a great striker. Normally I’m up there within the rankings on the subject of strokes gained off the tee and tee to inexperienced. I really feel like the way in which I can do it, and I began doing it just lately, however not by a lot, is simply slowly you’ve acquired to maneuver the meter, that restrict, just a bit bit greater.

“So with out making an attempt to get an excessive amount of muscle on me, simply acquired to swing onerous. Simply go to the vary, perhaps 10, 15 drivers as onerous as you’ll be able to swing it, don’t care the place it goes, and hopefully increase that restrict. I really feel like that’s what you are able to do.

“I feel that’s what Rory advised me he’s doing. I’ll see if I do it or not. I’m fairly comfy the place I’m and really feel like I hit it far sufficient already, however further distance isn’t dangerous.”