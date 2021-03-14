Patriot Tournament Final: Colgate vs Loyola MD prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Colgate vs Loyola Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cotterell Courtroom, Hamilton, NY

Community: CBS Sports activities Community

Colgate (13-1) vs Loyola Maryland (6-10) Game Preview

Why Loyola Maryland Will Win

The Greyhounds have been in a position to get by Military 67-63 to get right here, holding the Knights to only 14% from three and doing sufficient on the boards to carry on late.

They’re not going to overpower anybody with their offense, however they’re nice on the glass, play robust D and are ok on the within with 6-11 Santi Aldama and 6-10 Golden Dike an issue.

Colgate doesn’t do a lot from three, both, and it doesn’t do something to create massive issues with the protection, however …

Why Colgate Will Win

The Raiders can get the O going with an attacking type that forces a ton of journeys to the free throw line and with the strain at all times being placed on the protection.

They may not do an excessive amount of defensively exterior of stopping the three, however they’re killers on the glass and so they get rebounds from in every single place. The one loss got here again within the second recreation of the season to Military, and nobody has been in a position to sustain since. Nonetheless …

What’s Going To Occur

It’s been a super-weird season. The Raiders solely performed six groups within the 14 video games and ripped by means of all of them with their terrific offense.

Loyola has solely performed 5 groups.

Colgate has the scale to carry up towards the Loyola massive males, and it has the pace and quickness from the guards to run the Greyhounds out of the fitness center. Each groups shoot nicely in several methods, and so they each play an fascinating type.

Colgate, although, could make free throws, and Loyola actually, actually can’t.

Colgate vs Loyola Prediction, Line

Colgate 81, Loyola 67

Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Should See Ranking: 3

