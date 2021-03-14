Now that the Dallas Cowboys have lastly signed Dak Prescott to a protracted-time period deal earlier than 2021 NFL free company, they’re formally out of excuses to win a Super Bowl. Proprietor Jerry Jones has the quarterback he needs in Prescott, the roster he needs that includes Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Tank Lawrence, and others, and the coach he needs in Mike McCarthy. That is the staff Jones pushed the boundaries of quantum capenomics to accumulate and pay for, and the time to compete for a championship is overdue.

No extra excuses. Rising pains don’t exist. No extra Jason Garrett. It’s 2021 (or possibly 2022, 2023 on the newest) or by no means.

Will one thing inevitably go mistaken? In fact — that’s what “inevitably” means, in spite of everything! However let’s not deal with the various methods Jerrah and McCarthy can screw issues up. As an alternative, let’s deal with what a superb alternative the Cowboys have created for themselves in 2021.

Dak Prescott’s new deal — Jerrah dodges a bullet

The Cowboys ought to have been Super Bowl contenders in 2020. Then the whole lot that might go mistaken went mistaken. (Now that’s a concise description of 2020 for many of us).

Associated | Dynasty Quarterback Rankings: Top assets heading into 2021

Prescott suffered a extreme ankle harm, in fact. Backup Andy Dalton additionally missed a number of weeks. However even earlier than the harm, the Cowboys seemed unprepared in lots of video games, as if McCarthy and his workers had been caught extra off-guard by the realities of soccer throughout a pandemic than their opponents. Fumbles, particular groups lapses, offensive line accidents, inconsistent defensive effort, doubtful play calls, Ben DiNucci, you title it. All of them saved the Cowboys from rising to the highest of the fetid swamp of the NFC East.

Did the Cowboys time Prescott’s deal appropriately with different staff wants?

The Cowboys must also have signed Dak Prescott to a protracted-time period contract as a substitute of franchise tagging him final 12 months. Jerrah may have saved himself plenty of dough if he had acted shortly, somewhat than piggy-backing $95 million in full ensures atop the $31.4 million Prescott earned in 2020.

Associated | Top Dallas Cowboys’ pending free agents in 2021

However as so typically occurs, Jerrah’s blunder became a secret success. Final 12 months, a protracted-time period deal might need carried a big cap hit for this 12 months, which may have crippled the Cowboys in a year with a reduced salary cap. By ready till this week, Jerrah created fast cap aid in a 12 months when the Cowboys really want it. By the point Prescott’s cap numbers go banana pants in 2023 and 2024, this 12 months’s belt-tightening might be a distant reminiscence (please), and a brand new tv contract will blow the roof of the wage cap into the troposphere.

In different phrases, the proprietor, whose son saved him from drafting Johnny Manziel and chosen Prescott as a fourth-spherical afterthought, inadvertently created a Super Bowl window for himself by cap mismanagement. Tune in to Dallas sports activities discuss radio subsequent week to listen to Jerrah clarify that it was his plan all alongside.

The Dallas Cowboys are authentic 2021 Super Bowl contenders

The Cowboys are removed from an ideal staff. However a contented/wholesome Dak Prescott makes them higher than they had been most of final 12 months. And there are many different causes to consider that 2021 could possibly be their 12 months:

The broad receiver corps of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup is among the many greatest within the NFL.

Tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, and guard Zack Martin are anticipated again from accidents to anchor what was a superb offensive line in previous seasons.

Working again Ezekiel Elliott is a cash pit, however he’s nonetheless fairly good.

Dan Quinn is an improve over 2020 defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. A scarecrow with a parrot educated to say “Squawk! Cowl 2!” can be an improve over Del Rio.

Tank Lawrence leads a protection with sufficient expertise to win if the Cowboys’ offense lives as much as expectations.

Washington is a staff and not using a title or quarterback. The Giants are on a 17-12 months rebuilding plan. The Eagles are promoting dwelling electronics for gasoline cash. The NFC East might be simple pickings subsequent 12 months.

With the New Orleans Saints additionally having their furnishings repossessed to clear cap area, the Inexperienced Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the one superpowers within the NFC. There’s room for yet one more.

Mike McCarthy could also be a little bit of a self-promoter with an Ask Madden playbook, however he proved in his time with the Packers that he’s able to profitable when he has a fantastic quarterback and receivers — which, admittedly, wouldn’t be all that arduous for anybody.

What’s that spell?

Add all of it up, and the Cowboys have a golden alternative to slip into the Super Bowl dialog in 2021. All they must do is add some items on protection, get wholesome on offense, and never do something silly on the teaching/possession degree. Their odds of undertaking two of these three issues are glorious.

What’s subsequent for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys

At press time, the Cowboys nonetheless had some housekeeping to do to change into cap compliant after Dak Prescott’s new deal.

Their in-home free agent to-do checklist isn’t very lengthy. Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis are doubtless gone. Nonetheless, rookie Trevon Diggs developed from a human charcoal briquet to a good defender in 2020, softening the potential blow within the secondary. Jerrah has bent monetary spacetime to a level that the Cowboys may pursue one in all their veteran cornerbacks, edge rusher Aldon Smith, or no less than store for reductions within the latter phases of free company.

Featured | Pauline’s First Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The tenth general choose in April’s draft ought to web the Cowboys a excessive-influence defender, particularly with so most of the groups forward of them jockeying for quarterbacks and broad receivers. After that, the Cowboys should hope for a semi-regular offseason the place coaches can look gamers within the eye and direct drills throughout minicamp. Each different staff is hoping for a similar factor, however normalcy will favor probably the most proficient groups. Within the NFC East, that’s the Cowboys.

If the whole lot goes based on plan, the Cowboys will contend for the Super Bowl. And if not, properly, it wouldn’t be the primary time.

Need extra NFL information and evaluation past Dak Prescott’s new deal?

Be sure you observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues across the NFL. Additionally, proceed to go to Pro Football Network for NFL information and in-depth evaluation regarding the 2021 season and past.