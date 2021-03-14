

Maro Itoje is congratulated by England head coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones was impressed by England’s management and sport administration of their win over France and has thrown down the gauntlet by insisting England grabbed a head begin within the race for the 2023 World Cup.

Tries from Anthony Watson and Maro Itoje helped England edge out the resurgent French 23-20 at Twickenham on Saturday, ending Les Bleus’ Six Nations Grand Slam hopes.

Antoine Dupont and Damian Penaud crossed for France, however the guests ran out of steam and England’s savvier sport administration steered them again to profitable methods.

“We confirmed a extremely good perspective, nice management by Owen (Farrell), and full credit score to the gamers and coaches,” mentioned Jones.

Owen Farrell will get tackled by Charles Ollivon

“I feel Maro (Itoje) and Owen (Farrell) significantly stood out when it comes to the best way they led the staff, they performed at their finest, after which contributed to indicate plenty of composure when it comes to dealing with troublesome durations.”

France will host the 2023 World Cup and are already being touted as among the many favourites to carry the Webb Ellis Cup on house soil – however wily coach Jones insisted England are decided to match them stride for stride.

“They’re being described as the perfect staff on the earth. They’re a very good staff, they’re a high quality staff with high quality gamers and they’re properly coached,” mentioned Jones.

“And we mentioned to our gamers earlier than the sport, we’re going to be racing them to the World Cup.

3 – Three of the 5 instances England have gained a Six Nations sport by a margin of three factors or fewer have been towards France. Shut. pic.twitter.com/5Jhhc2JgJS – OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 13, 2021

“They’re a very good staff, they’re growing, we’re growing, and it’s going to be a very good race between the 2 of us. And we acquired a little bit of a begin on it in the present day.”

England’s in poor health-self-discipline and ragged techniques contributed closely to their Six Nations losses to each Scotland and Wales, and Australian boss Jones had demanded an upsurge in these areas towards France.

The house facet supplied a larger stability between assault and containment, and positively improved their disciplinary method.

Itoje (R) and Jamie George have fun England’s win over France

And Jones now believes England are again on monitor when it comes to growing their sport plan for the following World Cup.

“We’ve all the time had the plan publish the 2019 World Cup that we wanted to create a sport that will take us to the following World Cup,” mentioned Jones.

“However we all the time felt we wanted to develop our sport, so we began that at the beginning of the Six Nations and we’re slowly, slowly getting higher at getting the suitable stability in our sport between passing, operating and kicking. And in the present day was most likely one other step ahead.”

England noticed a late penalty gained by substitute Ben Earl overturned and awarded as an alternative to France, after referee Andrew Brace admitted he had made the unsuitable resolution.

France captain Charles Ollivon had queried the referee’s resolution, leaving England boss Jones not finest happy with Les Bleus’ skipper’s influential intervention.

Check captains have lengthy since excelled at swaying the officers by some means, however Jones nonetheless joked that World Rugby should have launched a “captain’s problem” rule with out England’s data.

“We didn’t know in regards to the captain’s problem – we missed out on the memo there, so I’ll must test the pc and see what occurred with that one,” mentioned Jones.

“The choice acquired overturned, we didn’t know you might try this in a sport of rugby.

“I’ve been concerned in rugby for just a little little bit of time, I’ve by no means seen that earlier than, I’ve by no means been knowledgeable you might try this.

“If we knew that, Owen would have had his pocket book out and made a word of when he may have challenged the referee.

“I believed it was simply T20 cricket, however it’s a brand new one isn’t it?!”

Fabien Galthie challenges his France staff to maintain the depth up of their last sport towards Wales

France could have misplaced the possibility for a Grand Slam however can nonetheless declare the title, leaving head coach Fabien Galthie demanding his gamers keep constructive regardless of defeat.

“It was not the administration on the finish of the match that price us, the issue was the penalty on one in every of our scrums, a kick that didn’t discover contact, and issues that went unsuitable earlier on the pitch,” mentioned Galthie.

“We didn’t actually construction properly sufficient our defence, particularly the final English motion that allowed them to attain their second strive.”