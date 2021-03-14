After practically a decade, the extremely anticipated rematch between WBC and The Ring tremendous flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and WBA (Tremendous) titleholder Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez will happen Saturday evening as they meet in a unification showdown at American Airways Middle in Dallas.

The two first met in 2012, with Chocolatito defeating the up-and-coming Estrada by unanimous determination in a light-weight flyweight bout. However Estrada (41-3, 28 KOs) proved in that struggle that he could be a drive within the boxing world for years to return. Estrada would go on to win 15 of his subsequent 16 fights, along with his lone loss coming to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who was recent off of again-to-again victories over Chocolatito. Estrada avenged that loss with a unanimous determination victory to assert the WBC and The Ring championships.

Gonzalez (50-2, 41 KOs) was as soon as acknowledged because the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter on this planet after Floyd Mayweather retired from the game. His run was comparatively brief-lived as he bit off greater than he may chew towards Sor Rungvisai and dropped a choice earlier than being knocked out within the rematch. It was assumed that Chocolatito had been in a single too many wars, and it was doable that the tip of his profession was close to. As a substitute, the Nicaraguan acquired again to his successful methods with 4 straight victories, together with a powerful ninth-spherical stoppage of Kal Yafai to assert the WBA (Tremendous) title.

With Estrada now seen because the king of the division, can Chocolatito show that he has his foe’s quantity within the rematch, or will Estrada ship a message to the boxing world that he’s the most effective pound-for-pound fighters on this planet right this moment?

The co-fundamental occasion has Jessica McCaskill (9-2, three KOs) defending her WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA ladies’s welterweight titles in a rematch with Cecilia Braekhus (36-1, 9 KOs). McCaskill shocked Braekhus final August with a carefully contested determination victory. McCaskill acquired out of the gates quick and Braekhus was pressured to shut the struggle sturdy to have any likelihood of coming from behind. The judges gave the struggle to McCaskill.

Braekhus is out to show that she is the higher girl and reclaim the titles that many imagine she ought to have by no means misplaced. However the laborious-nosed McCaskill has no plans of handing the belts over after preventing so laborious to be on this place.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 2 struggle date, begin time

Date: Saturday, March 13

Begin time: 8 pm ET

Estrada vs. Gonzalez fundamental occasion:11 p.m. ET (approx.)

The Roman Gonzalez vs. Juan Francisco Estrada 2 struggle card takes place on Saturday, March 13, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Gonzalez and Estrada are anticipated to make their approach to the ring about 11 p.m. ET, although that will depend on how lengthy the sooner fights take.

Estrada vs. Gonzalez 2 TV channel, dwell stream

TV/dwell stream: DAZN

DAZN Subscription: $19.99 per 30 days or $99.99 per yr

Estrada vs. Gonzalez 2 will stream dwell globally on DAZN to greater than 200 nations and territories, together with the U.S. and Canada.

These concerned with watching the struggle can discover DAZN on various totally different methods, together with, however not restricted to, Amazon Fireplace TV/stick, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iPhone and iPad, Ps 4, Ps 5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X/S and Roku. The DAZN app can be accessible on LG, Samsung and Vizio good TVs, in addition to Xfinity X1 and Flex.

DAZN can be accessible on internet browsers at DAZN.com.

The subscription gives entry to each dwell occasion and all of the on-demand programming on the streaming service.

