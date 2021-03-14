When Aaron Ekblad was chosen first total in 2014, he was drawing comparisons to the likes of Shea Weber and Denis Potvin, slated to change into the Florida Panthers’ franchise defenseman of the long run. After profitable the Calder Trophy within the 2014-15 season and making again-to-again All-Star Video games in 2015 and 2016, it seemed like that may be the case. Nevertheless, Ekblad’s profession stalled.

Within the 2016-17 season, which simply so occurred to be the season after the Panthers signed him to an 8-yr, $60 million deal, Ekblad’s manufacturing plummeted. His level whole dropped from 36 to 21 from the yr prior and his plus/minus dropped to minus-23 from a plus-18.

Anaheim Geese proper wing Jakob Silfverberg scores as defends Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (AP Photograph/Chris Carlson)

Sure, Ekblad did miss 14 video games that season, and sure, plus/minus isn’t the right illustration of a gamers’ defensive output, however issues modified from him after that season. He was not within the All-Star conversations recurrently, he was not heralded as probably the most promising defensemen within the league. Ekblad was now missed and considered simply a median prime-4 defenseman within the league.

Ekblad was usually caught out of place defensively and was struggling to make the appropriate reads on performs, which translated to extra objectives towards. He was usually paired with Keith Yandle on the time, and that pairing was a catastrophe defensively. Neither participant was making the appropriate reads on performs, and along with his offensive manufacturing additionally taking successful, it appeared like Ekblad would by no means attain that star potential he as soon as had.

However this season, Ekblad has modified that narrative.

The Script Has Flipped

By way of 26 video games of the shortened 2020-21 season, Ekblad is second within the NHL in objectives for a defenseman with 9, one behind Jeff Petry. Add in 10 assists and he presently sits with the twelfth-most factors for any blueliner within the league.

Ekblad is lastly displaying the promise he needed to be the star defenseman that the Panthers have been anticipating to land with the primary-total choose within the 2014 Draft. He has been a key a part of the group’s energy play, which ranks eighth within the league in energy-play proportion. 5 of his 9 objectives have been on the person benefit — essentially the most from any defenseman within the NHL and the sixteenth-most total.

Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ekblad has at all times possessed a depraved slap shot, however this season is proving that he has lastly honed it sufficient to change into a scary piece to a prime energy play within the league. His capturing proportion rose from a measly 3.4% within the 2019-20 season to a profession-excessive 12.7%. He’s discovering the again of the online far more usually and eventually has the arrogance again that he misplaced after the 2016-17 season.

He has additionally flipped the script defensively as nicely. Paired with MacKenzie Weegar, Ekblad has discovered himself on the most effective pairings within the league, usually shutting down a few of the league’s finest prime traces day in and day trip. He has gained an increasing number of confidence on the again finish, making the performs that the Panthers at all times wanted him to make. He’s lastly bought his mojo again defensively.

With Weegar being a keep-at-dwelling defenseman versus Yandle’s offensive-minded fashion, Ekblad’s errors are not amplified to the purpose of no return both. The pairing works significantly better. Ekblad can now deal with being a focus on the Panthers’ offense with out having to fret as a lot about his accomplice making a mistake, and that has led to higher outcomes on either side of the ice.

Along with his newfound confidence, the 25-yr-previous defenseman is now again on observe to changing into the celebrity that was promised within the 2014 Draft and Panthers followers shall be seeing “Ekblasts” from the purpose for years to return.