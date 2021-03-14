Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League aim in over a 12 months to assist Manchester Metropolis win 3-0 at Fulham and transfer 17 factors clear on the high of the desk.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect had been made to attend till the beginning of the second half earlier than taking the lead by John Stones’ shut-vary end, earlier than Gabriel Jesus quickly took benefit of a combination-up on the again to double the guests’ lead.

Aguero – making simply his second begin for Metropolis since October and captaining his staff – supplied the icing on the cake when changing a penalty on the hour-mark, with the striker ending a run of 13 video games and not using a aim stretching again to January 2020.

Because of this, Metropolis now want simply 14 factors from their closing eight matches to make certain of the title, whereas Scott Parker’s staff keep within the relegation zone on aim distinction behind Brighton, who’ve two video games in hand on the west Londoners.

Participant rankings Fulham: Areola (6), Tete (6), Andersen (6), Adarabioyo (6), Aina (6), Lemina (6), Reed (7), Anguissa (7), Loftus-Cheek (6), Cavaleiro (6) ), Lookman (7) Subs: Mitrovic (6), Onomah (6), Robinson (6) Man Metropolis: Ederson (7), Mendy (6), Dias (7), Stones (7), Laporte (7), Cancelo (8), Rodri (7), Silva (9), Torres (7), Jesus (7), Aguero (7) Subs: Fernandinho (6), Garcia (6) Man of the match: Bernardo silva

How Metropolis edged nearer the title

Metropolis have made extra Premier League modifications than any aspect up to now this season and Guardiola was at it once more at Craven Cottage – making a whopping seven alterations to the aspect that beat Southampton so convincingly final day trip – with one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League final-16 second-leg tie at dwelling to Borussia Monchengladbach.

A type of noticed a recall for Aguero because the guests opted for a 3-4-3 formation, though not surprisingly having missed a lot soccer of late, the Argentine appeared rusty and off the tempo in a primary half largely devoid of any significant motion.

Picture:

(*17*)John Stones (centre) celebrates his opener for Manchester Metropolis at Fulham



Metropolis examined Alphonse Areola on a few events by pictures from Ferran Torres and Bernardo Silva, however the Fulham No 1 was greater than as much as it as the 2 groups went in stage on the break.

Nevertheless, one minute and 16 seconds into the second half and Metropolis had been forward as Silva curled in a free-kick from the left-hand touchline, solely to get it mistaken and permit Stones a easy end for his fourth aim in his final 10 appearances for the membership.

Simply 9 minutes later Metropolis doubled their lead, and once more, Fulham had been their very own worst enemies as a combination-up between Ivan Cavaleiro and captain Joachim Andersen let in Jesus – who coolly rounded Areola for his twelfth aim of the marketing campaign.

Minutes later, Fulham’s former Metropolis defender Tosin Adarabioyo bought caught in possession trying a flick, earlier than the teen made issues worse by barging Torres over within the field for a transparent-lower penalty.

Workforce information Fulham boss Scott Parker made two modifications to the staff that received 1-0 at Liverpool on Sunday, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa coming in for the benched Josh Maja and the injured Bobby Decordova-Reid. In the meantime, Man Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola made a whopping seven modifications to the aspect that beat Southampton 5-2 on Wednesday, with captain Sergio Aguero beginning in assault. Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Rodrigo, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus had been additionally all given beginning berths, with Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden making approach.

Up stepped Aguero, 32, to beat Areola from the spot, regardless of the Frenchman diving the proper approach, as Metropolis netted their 99th aim of the marketing campaign to register a membership-equalling sixteenth away recreation in a row with out defeat.

No stopping Metropolis on the street – Opta stats

Manchester Metropolis have received every of their final eight away league video games, scoring 22 objectives whereas conceding solely three on this run.

Fulham have misplaced 5 of their final seven Premier League video games at Craven Cottage (W1 D1), whereas they’ve additionally failed to attain in seven of their final 9 dwelling league matches.

Manchester Metropolis have received their final seven conferences with Fulham in all competitions by an combination rating of 21-0. That is now their joint-longest ever run of wins in opposition to a single opponent with out conceding a aim (additionally 7 v Wigan between 2010-2013).

Manchester Metropolis have solely misplaced one in every of their final 36 Premier League conferences with promoted golf equipment (W28 D7), a 2-3 defeat at Norwich in September 2019.

This was Fulham’s twentieth Premier League defeat underneath Scott Parker, that means the Cottagers have now misplaced 51% of their video games underneath him within the competitors (P39 W8 D11 L20).

Gabriel Jesus has been immediately concerned in 95 objectives in his 114 begins in all competitions for Manchester Metropolis (73 objectives, 22 assists), scoring eight and helping yet another in his final 10 begins.

Of their 13 Premier League begins alongside each other for Manchester Metropolis, Sergio Agüero (15) and Gabriel Jesus (9) have scored a mixed 24 objectives. The Residents have received 11 and misplaced none of these 13 league matches when the pair have each been within the beginning XI (D2).

What the managers stated…

Fulham boss Scott Parker: “I assumed first half we took the sport to Man Metropolis and performed very properly, had been very stable out of possession.

“I requested the staff to be very courageous when it comes to how we set it up and constructing from midfield and I assumed we did it very properly.

“It’s honest to say there have been some sloppy objectives actually within the second half. One thing we’ve not been accustomed to seeing actually.

“Set-play aim which was poor and two particular person errors that Man Metropolis pounced on and the sport was over at that time actually so I feel that’s the residing issue from tonight’s recreation.

“I requested the staff to be courageous, I requested the staff to point out braveness as a result of that’s what it’s important to do if you’re enjoying a high aspect like Man Metropolis and attempt to depart a mark or at the very least attempt to have some affect on the sport and I assumed we did that, however there’s no denying that we made errors and the objectives we conceded tonight had been poor objectives.”

Man Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola: “Generally, the sport was actually good in a troublesome, powerful stadium, they got here right here and so they received in Anfield final week and so they at all times create possibilities.

“We managed very well and we performed within the first half actually good and we can not deny we scored the primary aim within the first minute (of the second half) with John (Stones) and after a lot later, the second and the third and it was an vital and good victory.

“We knew it was vital this week with three video games in three totally different competitions, we began with one (win). However eight video games left within the Premier League, now we concentrate on the Champions League.”

Man of the Match – Bernardo Silva

Silva struggled at first of the season, discovering it onerous to get into the Metropolis line-up, however boy has he returned to type of late.

And the diminutive ahead was as soon as once more on tune in west London to assist Metropolis cruise to a 3-0 win, orchestrating all that was good from the guests.

The Portugal worldwide went near opening the scoring within the first half, solely to be denied by a sensible close to-publish cease by Alphonse Areola, and continued to be the standout performer after the break.

And it was Silva’s teasing free-kick that created the essential opener for John Stones at first of the second half because the 26-12 months-outdated once more reminded everybody of his significance to this staff.

What’s subsequent?

Fulham tackle Leeds United at Craven Cottage on Friday at 8pm in a match you’ll be able to see reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League.



Friday nineteenth March 7:30pm





Kick off 8:00pm



In the meantime, Metropolis face Monchengladbach on the Etihad within the second leg of their Champions League final-16 tie on Wednesday (8pm), main 2-0 from the primary leg, earlier than an FA Cup quarter-closing at Everton on Saturday March 20 (5.30pm).