Graham Potter: Brighton manager says if you fear getting sacked, you don't make the right decisions

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes being petrified of being sacked as a soccer supervisor can result in poor choice-making.

Potter was awarded a two-12 months contract extension in November 2019, simply six months after becoming a member of the membership on an preliminary 4-12 months deal.

Final season, the Seagulls completed fifteenth within the Premier League with 41 factors and 6 factors away from the relegation zone, nonetheless this season they’re struggling – and have misplaced three straight league video games.

They at present sit degree on factors with 18th-positioned Fulham and are solely above the drop zone on purpose distinction with only one prime-flight dwelling win this marketing campaign.

"I actually really feel the assist of the hierarchy on the membership, as I've mentioned earlier than," Potter mentioned. "I'm lucky that I've a implausible chairman, Tony Bloom is wonderful, and the board, so I've no complaints in any respect.















FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Brighton misplaced to Leicester after a late Daniel Amartey purpose



“I additionally know that it’s soccer and these guys have gotten an enormous accountability and so they should do what they assume is the proper factor on a regular basis as a result of crucial factor is the membership that while you’re in my place you need to perceive and respect that.

“However my relationship with them is sensible, on the identical time I perceive that we’re the place we’re.

“If outcomes are like we’re then after all there’s all the time dialog and strain from exterior, however there’s nothing you are able to do to manage that.”

Potter led Brighton to a fifteenth-place end final season



Under Brighton, nineteenth-place West Bromwich Albion fired Slaven Bilic in December, and backside facet Sheffield United confirmed supervisor Chris Wilder’s exit on Saturday.

Brighton journey to Southampton on Sunday, and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s facet solely ended their very own sequence of 9 video games and not using a win within the Premier League by beating Sheffield United final Saturday and have simply seven extra factors than their south coast rivals.

When requested concerning the strain he was underneath, Potter mentioned: "After all, however the strain isn't for my very own private scenario, it's extra for the accountability that you've got for the workforce and for the membership.















Potter was in a despondent temper as he noticed his facet give away a one-purpose result in lose 2-1 to Leicester



“I made a promise to myself and my household once I began this job – again once we left England for Ostersund – you may’t worry the sack, you may’t be petrified of shedding your job as a soccer supervisor as a result of then I don’t assume you make the proper selections, I don’t assume you method it in the proper manner.

“I feel you’ve obtained to grasp that and what I’ve mentioned earlier than, that the chairman, board, homeowners, they’ve an enormous accountability as a result of they’re accountable for the membership so no matter they determine, no matter choice is made you’ve obtained to respect it.

“I’ve all the time thought like that, after which my job is to do my greatest however that also doesn’t imply that you simply don’t really feel strain, you don’t really feel the accountability, you don’t really feel that pressure – that’s clear since you’ve obtained folks you care about within the membership that you simply wish to do higher for and assist and that’s the place the strain is.”

After their go to to Southampton on Sunday, Brighton will host Newcastle at 8pm on Saturday March 20, reside on Sky Sports activities.