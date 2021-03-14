Soccer could as properly be genetic given what number of sons of former NFL and NCAA stars carried the torch from their fathers. Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Champ Bailey, Michael Irvin and Randy Moss have all rooted for his or her offspring from the stands since calling it quits themselves.

One son of a well-known working again determined to pursue a special sport, nevertheless. Herschel Walker grew to become one of many biggest faculty soccer working backs with the College of Georgia Bulldogs, the place the All-American and Heisman Trophy winner gained a nationwide championship in 1980.

Watch the video

Walker went on to have a productive skilled profession with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL and Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles within the NFL. His athleticism knew no boundaries. The 225-pounder blazed opponents on the observe, competed within the 1992 Olympics as a member of the United States bobsled group and turned to MMA in his 40s.

Someplace alongside the way in which, the celebrity had a son who acquired a few of these unimaginable genes.

Herschel Walker’s Son Christian Walker

Herschel Walker married Cindy Grossman in 1983 and had a son named Christian together with her in 1999.

Herschel and Cindy received divorced in 2002, not lengthy after he wrapped up his NFL profession in 1997. Coincidentally, Walker is a religious Christian, though it’s not recognized if that had something to do together with his son’s identify.

He’s a World Champion Cheerleader

“You play soccer like your dad?”

Me:”properly really…” pic.twitter.com/xhQOtpZ4RE — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) September 29, 2017

RELATED: “My God”: Herschel Walker Vans Tennessee Participant for First TD

Christian Walker didn’t run the 60-yard sprint or bulldoze defenders on the gridiron like his well-known father, however he did take to a different sport: aggressive cheerleading.

He took half at Disney World’s 2016 World Championship of All Star Cheerleading and took house first place as a member of the Spirit of Texas Royalty co-ed cheer group, per TMZ. I’m unsure Herschel might ever carry out the flips and stunts that his proficient son can.

“When everybody first discovered about me cheerleading or, like, my dad’s followers, they have been actually important,” Christian informed CBS This Morning. “It simply looks as if they’d a stereotype about cheer, that it was only for females.”

Herschel has made it clear he’s supported his son since day one, even when he didn’t comply with in his footsteps.

“I didn’t know what that was. Then he’s, ‘Oh, no. People turning flips and all these things. Dance and all this.’ And I got here out to see it. And I noticed how athletic the children have been that was doing it. I used to be like, ‘Geez, I didn’t notice it was that huge of a sport’ and I used to be proud that he was doing it,” the previous soccer participant informed CBS This Morning. “I like him a lot that if he by no means performed soccer, I’m going to like him as a lot as I like him now.”

Christian didn’t cease tumbling in highschool. After his father helped move him in at Southern Methodist University in 2017, he joined the varsity’s cheer squad.

You possibly can say he grew to become a school athlete like his previous man.

He’s tweeted that he attends UCLA in Los Angeles, California.

Christian’s Controversial Opinions & Rants

I’m accomplished with my race being annihilated each single weekend BY MY OWN RACE. It’s a tradition downside. pic.twitter.com/Mga6IW5az8 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 20, 2020

Christian is vocal on social media, the place he’s garnered greater than 40,000 followers on Twitter and began a YouTube channel. He usually posts very opinionated tweets, like “[Black Lives Matter] hates black people” and “black people are more racist than white people” and “being ‘oppressed’ is a choice.”

Black persons are extra racist than white individuals. It’s evident of their first instict to name black conservatives racial slurs once we talk about our views. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 24, 2020

Sure, these are actual phrases you could find on his social media account. That ought to shock nobody contemplating Herschel Walker voiced his help for Donald Trump as recently as April 2020 and spoke on the Republican Nationwide Conference.

Christian’s Feud With Jemele Hill

Herschel Walker’s son appears pretty. https://t.co/jEHZm1DAsL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 6, 2021

A day earlier than violent rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Christian started feuding with former ESPN TV Character Jemele Hill on Twitter.

He tweeted one thing directed towards Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.

“Somebody throw Stacey Abrams a bucket of popeyes fried rooster to distract her so we are able to get an HONEST vote rely,” Christian wrote on Twitter.

Hill responded by saying that Herschel Walker’s son appeared “pretty,” which was clearly sarcasm.

An irritated Christian, who’s the son of a former NFL star value an estimated $12 million, then responded to Hill.

“I don’t make a dwelling pretending I’m oppressed such as you,” he wrote.

I don’t make a dwelling pretending I’m oppressed such as you. https://t.co/X9tDgxOsvN — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) January 6, 2021

Christian appears to take pleasure in typing issues on-line that rile individuals up. Whether or not his tweets are about Joe Biden and the Democrats, former President Trump, Meghan Markle and even that “the most oppressed person in America is a straight white male,” it appears to work in pissing individuals off.