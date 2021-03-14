AAC Tournament Final: Houston Cougars vs Cincinnati Bearcats prediction and school basketball sport preview.

Houston vs Cincinnati Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 14

Game Time: 3:15 ET

Venue: Dickies Area, Fort Value, TX

Community: ESPN

Houston (23-3) vs Cincinnati (12-10) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats simply gained’t go away.

They aren’t presupposed to be right here. They’re not presupposed to be a win away from being within the NCAA Tournament. They have been presupposed to get dropkicked out of this factor by SMU, however the protection was implausible within the 74-71 win. They have been presupposed to be rolled by Wichita State, however the D was implausible within the 60-59 win – helped by hanging on within the closing moments.

The D hasn’t been all that nice all season, nevertheless it’s stepping up when it has to, the workforce goes towards kind and hitting its free throws – at the least it made loads of them towards SMU – and it’s enjoying simply nicely sufficient to maintain hanging round.

Nevertheless …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston is crushing, after which it survived what may simply be the nastiest check its going to get for some time – and that may embody the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Memphis had the D and the type to drag of the upset within the semis, however the Cougars held on within the closing moments in an exhilarating 76-74 win. They survived by hitting their free throws – the Tigers didn’t – and by doing what they do on the boards.

Memphis gave them issues per week in the past, too. Cincinnati? 90-52 Cougars in late February once they got here up with 20 extra rebounds and nailed all the things inside, out, and on the payment throw line.

What’s Going To Occur

It gained’t be a repeat of the sooner blowout win, however Houston will step it up simply sufficient to not should sweat prefer it did within the semifinals. Cincinnati – once more – gained’t go away – nevertheless it gained’t hit its free throws and the Cougars will nail virtually all of theirs. That will probably be sufficient to remain comfortably forward late.

Houston vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Houston 76, Cincinnati 64

Line: Houston -13.5, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Should See Ranking: 3

