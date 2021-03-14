Who’s Enjoying

Detroit @ Brooklyn

Present Data: Detroit 10-27; Brooklyn 25-13

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a mean of 115.92 factors per sport. They’ve the posh of staying dwelling one other sport and can welcome the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET March 13 at Barclays Middle. Detroit might want to be careful for the reason that Nets have now posted massive level totals of their final three contests.

Brooklyn strolled previous the Boston Celtics with factors to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 121-109. Level guard Kyrie Irving (40 factors) was the highest scorer for Brooklyn.

In the meantime, it was shut however no cigar for Detroit as they fell 105-102 to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Detroit’s loss took place regardless of a top quality sport from small ahead Jerami Grant, who had 32 factors together with eight boards.

Brooklyn is the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 11-level margin of victory. They’re at present three-for-three towards the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, a pattern bettors would possibly wish to consider.

Brooklyn’s victory lifted them to 25-13 whereas Detroit’s defeat dropped them right down to 10-27. Kyrie Irving will probably be somebody to keep watch over after he shot 5-for-8 from past the arc and completed with 40 factors and eight rebounds on Thursday. Let’s see if he can construct on that robust efficiency or if Detroit’s protection can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET The place: Barclays Middle — Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Middle — Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV On-line streaming: fuboTV (Attempt totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Attempt totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.) Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are an enormous 11-level favourite towards the Pistons, in accordance with the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a superb really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Nets as an 11.5-level favourite.

Over / Underneath: -110

See NBA picks for each single sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.

Sequence Historical past

Detroit have received ten out of their final 18 video games towards Brooklyn.

Feb 09, 2021 – Detroit 122 vs. Brooklyn 111

Jan 29, 2020 – Brooklyn 125 vs. Detroit 115

Jan 25, 2020 – Brooklyn 121 vs. Detroit 111

Nov 02, 2019 – Detroit 113 vs. Brooklyn 109

Mar 11, 2019 – Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75

Oct 31, 2018 – Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119

Oct 17, 2018 – Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100

Apr 01, 2018 – Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96

Feb 07, 2018 – Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106

Jan 21, 2018 – Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100

Jan 10, 2018 – Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80

Mar 30, 2017 – Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89

Mar 21, 2017 – Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96

Nov 02, 2016 – Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101

Mar 19, 2016 – Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103

Feb 01, 2016 – Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100

Jan 09, 2016 – Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89

Nov 29, 2015 – Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83

Harm Report for Brooklyn

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out (Knee)

Kevin Durant: Out (Hamstring)

Blake Griffin: Out (Coach’s Choice)

Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)

Harm Report for Detroit