For the second yr in a row, Duke will miss the NCAA Tournament. And, one might argue, it’s due to COVID-19.

A yr in spite of everything of faculty basketball missed out on the 2020 NCAA Tournament, the Blue Devils might as soon as once more be absent from March Madness. At 13-11 on the season, Duke seemingly wanted an ACC Tournament championship — or, at the least, a berth within the title sport — to earn a bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Nonetheless, coach Mike Krzyzewski and Co. had their season lower quick once more Thursday after it was reported the staff had a COVID-19 optimistic. That pressured its quarterfinal assembly with 2-seed Florida State to be canceled, with the Seminoles advancing with no contest.

“We’re upset we can’t maintain combating collectively as a gaggle after two excellent days in Greensboro,” Krzyzewski stated in an announcement. “This season was a problem for each staff throughout the nation, and, as now we have seen time and again, this international pandemic may be very merciless and isn’t but over. As many safeguards as we carried out, nobody is proof against this horrible virus.”

That stated, there’s a probability — nevertheless small — the Blue Devils might make the NCAA Tournament, although not in a manner Krzyzewski would like. If that falls via, Duke’s unbelievable streak of made NCAA Tournaments — not together with 2020 — is over. Under is every little thing it is advisable to learn about Duke’s streak:

When is the final time Duke missed the NCAA Tournament?

The final time Duke missed the NCAA Tournament was in 1994-95; that Blue Devils limped to the top of the season with a 13-18 document, ending the yr with a second-spherical ACC Tournament loss to Wake Forest. Duke had a reasonably good motive for its abysmal season, a yr after it made the NCAA championship sport: Krzyzewski needed to miss nearly all of the season — leaving after the staff’s first 12 video games — to hunt therapy to his again and get better from exhaustion.

Krzyzewski led the staff to a 9-3 document earlier than sitting out the rest of the season, which included wins over No. 23 Michigan and No. 17 Georgia Tech (but additionally a loss to No. 16 UConn). Assistant Pete Gaudet took over for Krzyzewski, main the staff to its disappointing document that included 4 streaks of at the least three straight losses and 10 defeats to ranked groups. The Blue Devils additionally misplaced two video games to rival North Carolina.

Even then, Duke was at a degree the place lacking the event was uncommon: After Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils missed the event in his first three seasons (1980-83), the staff made the NCAA Tournament 11 straight years. The Blue Devils gained at the least one sport in each event in that stretch, made six Last Fours, gained runner-up 3 times and twice gained the nationwide championship.

If Duke doesn’t make March Madness in 2021, it gained’t simply break a streak of 24 made NCAA Tournaments; it would additionally miss March Madness for less than the second time in 35 seasons (not together with 2020).

Duke basketball document 2020-21

Regardless of Duke’s substandard 13-11 document, the staff had a reasonably first rate begin to the season, going 5-2 via its first seven video games. (That, after all, adopted a 2-2 document, the Blue Devils’ worst begin to a season since 1999-2000). Nonetheless, the staff’s two losses got here to groups ranked within the high 10 on the time (No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Illinois).

It was apparent from the outset, nevertheless, that the Blue Devils wouldn’t be capable of play a full schedule, as six video games had been both canceled or postponed via Jan. 2. In retrospect, the primary Duke loss that would probably be thought-about “ unhealthy” got here on Jan. 19, when the staff suffered a 79-73 loss to a Pitt staff that ended up 10-12 (however was 8-2 after the win on the time).

Duke’s seemingly lowest level of the season got here from Feb. 1-9, when the staff misplaced three straight video games to unranked opponents. The final of these losses dropped the Blue Devils to 7-8, the one level within the season their document was sub-.500. The staff’s excessive level is debatable, but it surely might be the 66-65 win over No. 7 Virginia on Feb. 20, the third of a 4-sport win streak. The Blue Devils ended the common season with three straight losses to enter the ACC Tournament with an 11-document.

From there, Duke performed a few of its greatest basketball on the season with its NCAA Tournament berth on the road: The 10-seed Blue Devils beat 15-seed Boston School 86-51, then beat 7-seed Louisville — which had beat them two occasions already this season — 70-56.

Duke and NCAA Tournament COVID-19 protocols

Regardless of saying its season is over, Duke might conceivably make the NCAA Tournament below the group’s COVID-19 protocols.

The choice committee will determine 4 groups — the primary 4 groups out of the event — and seed them 1-4. In the occasion a staff from a multi-bid league can’t take part within the NCAA Tournament — after the preliminary 68-staff subject is about however earlier than Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET — the NCAA will select a kind of 4 groups, in ascending order, to interchange the staff that may’t play.

If Duke is amongst these 4 groups and is as much as exchange a staff, it will want 5 wholesome gamers to provide seven straight days of destructive COVID-19 assessments. It’s unsure whether or not a quarantining participant can be eligible to journey to Indiana in the event that they produced destructive take a look at outcomes as properly. Regardless, the Blue Devils must stay on campus and proceed COVID testing whereas awaiting phrase of whether or not it might compete in March Madness.

Duke had until 11 p.m. ET Saturday to tell the choice committee whether or not it will be unable to satisfy NCAA medical protocols. In line with a Saturday report by the Raleigh News & Observer, Duke males’s basketball administrator Jon Jackson declined to touch upon whether or not the staff would inform the NCAA it’s unable to play.

Timeline of Duke’s 2020-21 season

Under is a timeline of Duke’s largest hits and misses of the 2020-21 season.

Nov. 25: Duke’s season opener towards Gardner-Webb is postponed as a result of COVID-19 points on the latter staff. It was rescheduled for Dec. 19, practically a month after the unique sport was scheduled.

Dec. 6: Duke suffers its second nonconference cancellation towards Elon.

Dec. 8: Following Duke’s 83-68 loss to Illinois — dropping the staff to 2-2 — Krzyzewski asks whether or not groups must be taking part in nonconference video games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d identical to for the protection, the psychological and bodily well being of gamers and workers to evaluate the place we’re at,” Krzyzewski stated. “We’re simply plowing via this.”

That remark prompted Alabama coach Nate Oats to query whether or not Krzyzewski would make that evaluation had his staff been taking part in higher (one thing for which the Crimson Tide later apologized).

Dec. 10: Duke pronounces it would cancel all remaining nonconference video games together with Charleston Southern (Dec. 12) and the rescheduled Gardner-Webb sport (Dec. 19).

Dec. 29: Duke misses its first convention sport of the season towards Pitt, which had a COVID-19-optimistic participant. The groups ended up taking part in on Jan 19, with the Panthers successful 79-73 at house. The staff’s ensuing sport vs. Florida State on Jan. 2 was additionally postponed.

Jan. 23: Krzyzewski admonishes scholar-reporter Jake Piazza after his staff’s 70-65 loss to Louisville dropped Duke to five-5 on the season.

“Why don’t we simply consider this sport, I’m probably not into what our subsequent step ahead is true now,” Krzyzewski stated.

Krzyewski referred to as Piazza to apologize for the admonishment.

Feb. 15: Freshman Jalen Johnson — a 5-star recruit and No. 13 general participant within the 2020 class — pronounces his resolution to forgo the rest of the 2020-21 season and focus as an alternative on the 2021 NBA Draft. The transfer is reportedly supported by Krzyzewski and Johnson’s teammates, however the transfer is regardless criticized, together with by Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim .

Feb. 27: Duke loses three straight video games (the primary two in extra time) to drop to 11-11 on the season, eradicating any probability the Blue Devils make the NCAA Tournament as an at-massive bid.

March 11: Duke’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup with 2-seed Florida State is canceled after the previous produced a COVID-19 optimistic from a “Tier 1” particular person on the staff. Florida State advances to the semifinals whereas Duke declares its season “over” at 13-11.