The Kentucky Wildcats have been a staple of March Madness for fairly a very long time. No program in NCAA historical past has extra NCAA Tournament appearances than them.

However in 2021, Kentucky is not going to be enjoying within the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky put collectively certainly one of their worst seasons in program historical past in 2020-21, as they logged their fewest win whole in almost a century. In the meantime, John Calipari didn’t win double-digit video games for the primary time in his profession.

Right here’s a glance again at Kentucky’s season and simply how uncommon it has been for them to be this far outdoors the NCAA Tournament bubble.

When is the final time Kentucky missed the NCAA Tournament?

Kentucky final missed the NCAA Tournament in 2013. Throughout the 2012-13 school basketball marketing campaign, Kentucky posted a 21-12 file and 12-6 within the SEC that 12 months. That put them in a 3-approach tie for second place within the SEC, but it surely wasn’t sufficient to get them to the NCAA Tournament.

A part of Kentucky’s demise was associated to late-season struggles, as they went 5-5 of their final 10 video games earlier than March Madness. That included a 64-48 loss to Vanderbilt within the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Consequently, Kentucky wasn’t in a position to make it into the ultimate bracket and as a substitute accepted an invite to the NIT, the place they misplaced within the first spherical to Robert Morris College.

It’s uncommon for Kentucky to overlook the NCAA Tournament. Since 1992, the workforce has certified for the match 26 occasions in 29 probabilities. They’ve been to the NCAA Tournament a file 58 occasions, eight greater than the second-place North Carolina Tar Heels.

Kentucky basketball file 2020-21

Kentucky’s file throughout the 2020-21 season was 9-16. Their 9 wins are the workforce’s fewest because the 1926-27 season when the workforce posted a 3-13 file within the Southern Convention, and their 0.36 profitable share is the bottom since that point as effectively.

The Wildcats began the season with a 1-6 file, shedding six consecutive video games after a gap-evening victory over Morehead State. They may by no means fairly get on monitor after that.

Timeline of Kentucky’s 2020-21 season

Kentucky began the season with a 1-6 file, and issues weren’t going easily for the workforce. Amid their powerful begin, coach John Calipari criticized himself for placing collectively a “dumb” schedule

“Hear, we should always’ve performed video games up entrance that we had an opportunity to win, 4 or 5 of them after which performed 4 or 5 of the others,” Calipari mentioned, per Forbes’ Adam Zagoria. “Not eight onerous video games and we’ve nonetheless bought Texas left who’s like tenth within the nation.”

From there, Calipari tried pulling quite a few strings, however most both didn’t work or backfired. Early on, he suspended freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher for his outburst on the bench throughout a loss and criticized him for being immature. Fletcher would later return to the workforce, however Calipari drew scrutiny for his resolution to droop Fletcher, who instantly apologized for the outburst.

Calipari bought ejected in Kentucky’s eighth recreation of the season towards Mississippi State. Whereas his ejection fired up his workforce to win that recreation and kickstart a 3-recreation profitable streak, the impression didn’t final lengthy-time period. Kentucky dropped three straight after their profitable streak and that led Calipari to specific his frustration.

“I’m at this level slightly annoyed as a result of I can’t consider we’re not higher, one as a workforce, and particular person gamers aren’t higher,” Calipari mentioned, per Nick Rousch or KentuckySportsRadio.com.

Past their incapability to click on, Kentucky handled key accidents to Terrence Clarke and Keion Brooks, who mixed to play in simply 22 video games. Each have been double-digit scorers, so their presence was missed on the offensive aspect of the ball. The workforce additionally had two COVID cancellations and postponements, in order that put some bumps into their schedule.

The Wildcats formally have been assured to overlook the NCAA Tournament after they have been eradicated from the SEC Tournament within the first spherical. They misplaced to the No. 9 seed Mississippi State, however would’ve needed to win the SEC Tournament to have any shot at making it into March Madness. As a substitute, they’ll look forward to subsequent season and purpose to enhance on their poor 9-16 file.