The Miami Heat have been on a surge ever since getting Jimmy Butler again. The level ahead’s stats stack up effectively towards LeBron James proper now.

Jimmy Buckets is among the fan favorites within the league proper now. He has a laid-back demeanor off the courtroom, by no means taking himself too severely. However he’s additionally a killer on it, as he proved to nice impact in final 12 months’s playoffs.

Butler is presently averaging a career-high in assists at a whopping 8.0 per recreation this season. He’s doing this whereas solely turning the ball over 2.3 occasions per recreation. This provides him an elite assists-to-turnovers ratio of three.47 on the 12 months.

The solely high-volume playmaker to be averaging higher numbers in the mean time is Chris Paul. The Level God is averaging 8.8 assists per recreation whereas solely turning the ball over 2.4 occasions. This give him an assists-to-turnover ratio of three.7.

How Jimmy Butler stacks up towards the likes of LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic

The Heat are, on the entire, experiencing a down 12 months within the capturing division. Neither Tyler Herro nor Duncan Robinson – their two finest shooters – is especially on fireplace this season.

Regardless of this obstacle, Butler has been in a position to rack up assists galore in his time on the ground. He runs nice pick-and-roll actions with Bam and Achiuwa when on the ground, creating scores of scoring alternatives.

His assist percentage of 39.3% speaks for itself – it’s higher than that of LeBron James (38.6%) or Nikola Jokic (37.8%). The likes of James Harden (43%), Trae Younger (42.2%) and Luka Doncic (43.4%) rank higher than him on this stat, however Butler is much extra cautious about turning the ball over.

Miami began this season off badly, lacking tons of gamers by way of Covid or accidents. Now that they’ve their full complement again, they’re starting to realize floor within the playoff race. They’ve come up from a 7-14 file and now sit tight at 20-18 – good for 4th spot within the East proper now.

They’ve Jimmy Butler to thank for a lot of it, as a Heat fan noted on Reddit.