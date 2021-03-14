The town of Philadelphia breathed a collective sigh of reduction on Saturday morning when it was reported that the injury All-Star center Joel Embiid suffered to his left knee towards the Washington Wizards on Friday evening was a bone bruise, and never one thing extra extreme. When Embiid fell to the court docket in apparent agony and grabbed at his left knee — an space the place he has beforehand handled damage points — in the course of the third quarter of the competition towards the Wizards, it definitely seemed just like the damage had the potential to be a season-ending one. The Sixers dodged a bullet although, as an MRI on Embiid confirmed no structural harm – only a bruise that can depart him sidelined for weeks as an alternative of months. He’s set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, per the Sixers.

Everybody inside the Sixers’ group is relieved, as is Embiid and the Philadelphia devoted, and understandably in order Embiid is within the midst of the perfect season of his profession. Embiid was the MVP frontrunner earlier than the damage occurred, and the Sixers’ championship aspirations relaxation nearly completely on his broad shoulders. These title hopes would have died a sudden dying if Embiid was compelled to overlook the rest of the season. As an alternative, they’re nonetheless very a lot alive.

However, whereas the information relating to Embiid’s damage is undeniably optimistic, his prolonged absence will make issues rather more troublesome for Philadelphia within the quick time period. If Embiid is sidelined for the remainder of the month of March, and probably longer, will probably be robust for the Sixers to carry on to the highest spot within the Eastern Conference playoff image, and will probably be equally as robust for Embiid to carry pole place within the MVP race.

Because it stands, the Sixers maintain a one-recreation lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the highest spot within the East, and the Nets are on fireplace. They’ve received 9 out of their final 10 video games, and that’s been with out the companies of Kevin Durant. The truth that the Nets have performed in addition to they’ve though their star trio of Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving has barely bought to play collectively is fairly spectacular. One has to imagine that after Durant returns to the rotation and the staff positive aspects some chemistry and familiarity they’ll start to tear off wins at a excessive clip.

It’s not simply the Nets both. The Milwaukee Bucks sit simply 2.5 video games behind the Sixers, they usually’ve additionally been taking part in some very strong ball recently (they’re 7-3 over their final 10 video games), thanks largely to the return of Jrue Holiday to the lively roster. Because the staff that completed with the perfect document within the league in every of the previous two seasons, the Bucks know easy methods to win within the common season, and it wouldn’t be stunning in any respect to see them go on a giant run in the course of the second half of the season.

In the meantime, the Sixers are simply 2-5 in video games with out Embiid on the season to this point. They outscore opponents by 12 factors per 100 possessions when Embiid is on the ground, they usually’re outscored by over 4 factors per 100 possessions when he’s not, per ESPN Stats and Info. That differential in on-off court docket internet ranking is the biggest within the league this season. That is clearly a priority for Philadelphia, particularly contemplating the truth that they’ve a very robust stretch of video games developing.

The Sixers are scheduled to play the Bucks on March 17, after which they set off on a protracted highway journey the next week that features video games towards the Lakers, Clippers, and Nuggets. It’s doubtless that Embiid will miss all of these video games, and in flip, will probably be robust for Philadelphia to win any of them. Given how shut the highest of the standings within the East are, Embiid’s absence might in the end price the Sixers the highest seed within the convention. That is unlucky for Philly, however once more, the truth that Embiid’s damage isn’t tremendous critical is an important factor. If he have been compelled to overlook the postseason, the Sixers’ seed wouldn’t matter — they wouldn’t get very far. So long as they’ve him, they’ll have an opportunity to make critical noise within the playoffs, no matter seeding.

Similar to the highest of the standings within the East are shut, so is the MVP race, and in the end lacking a piece of video games might price Embiid the award. Embiid has already missed seven video games on the season, and he’s more likely to miss at the very least 10 extra following this newest damage situation, assuming he’s sidelined by means of March. The season is already shortened by 10 video games this yr, and which means Embiid will doubtless miss near 1 / 4 of Philadelphia’s video games. Embiid’s influence when he’s out on the court docket is simple, however in a detailed race, missed video games may very well be the distinction. The 2 gamers straight behind Embiid on the latest version of NBA.com’s MVP ladder, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, have missed a complete of 1 recreation mixed — James sat out for a recreation towards the Kings earlier this month, whereas Jokic has performed in each recreation for the Nuggets. That is disappointing for Embiid, who’s having an unbelievable season. However the truth that he ought to be wholesome for postseason play, and thus could have a chance to attempt to carry a title to Philadelphia, is what issues most.