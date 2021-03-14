Jr NTR in exile mode! Reason RRR

The celebrities in the movie business use social media websites to work together with their followers and share updates relating to their initiatives. Social media has been a terrific platform for stars to speak on to their followers and replace them about their upcoming initiatives. Samantha Akkineni, Famous person Mahesh Babu, Energy Star Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda are among the stars who preserve followers up to date about their likes and dislikes on their social media websites. The previous couple of years has seen Janatha Storage fame actor Jr NTR restrict himself from sharing a lot on social media.

On the press meet of TV present EMK, Jr NTR interacted with media and talked about his affection for social media websites and upcoming undertaking RRR. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava fame actor Jr NTR stated, “The upcoming undertaking RRR has demanded me to remain in exile, which is a purpose for me to steer clear of social media websites.”

About RRR, Jr NTR stated, “I’m taking part in the position of a tribal man Komaram Bheem, whereas Ram Charan is essaying a police officer Alluri Sitaramaraju.” Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are taking part in the feminine leads. And RRR additionally has Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the essential roles.