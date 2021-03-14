Jr NTR No clue about RRR guests

Younger Tiger Jr NTR has been formally introduced to host EMK- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The announcement was made yesterday. We’ve already reported that EMK- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu shall be aired on Gemini TV. The earlier seasons have been hosted by King Nagarjuna and Megastar Chiranjeevi, that have been streamed on Star Maa TV. RRR actor Jr NTR made his debut on small display screen with the controversial actuality present Bigg Boss 1 Telugu and now he’s making his comeback on the small display screen with EMK.

Yesterday, the makers of RRR organized a press meet and on this event Jr NTR additionally spoke about his upcoming a lot hyped movie RRR. About EMK, Jr NTR mentioned, “ The present Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is one thing totally different from that I haven’t performed previously on TV. In response to me EMK can be difficult for me as a bunch.”

When Jr NTR was requested whether or not the ‘RRR’ workforce will grace EMK present, to which he replied, “ I’ve no clue about the guests.”

It’s identified information that Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Janatha Storage fame Jr NTR is essaying the function of Komaram Bheem in RRR, below the route of SS Rajamouli, which is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya.