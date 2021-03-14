Mahesh Babu I knew the boy Naveen Polisetty had a spark

Telugu famous person Mahesh Babu watched the lately launched comedy film Jathi Ratnalu, which is doing fabulous collections at the field workplace. The film has already crushed the collections document of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer actioner drama Grasp at the USA field workplace.

Nag Ashwin’s maiden manufacturing enterprise ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is impressing the a number of celebrities from the Telugu movie fraternity. After Fashionable Star Allu Arjun, Bharat Ane Nenu fame Mahesh Babu is the newest to hitch the bandwagon of superstars who have been greatly surprised by the hilarious entertainer Jathi Ratnalu. Mararshi fame actor took to his twitter and praised ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ and termed Naveen Polishetty as a sensational performer.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu praised the forged and crew for making him giggle out loud and mentioned, “Bear in mind vaguely interacting with Naveen Polisetty on the units of ‘One’! Got here throughout as quiet, intriguing, and hardworking. I knew the boy had a spark! Effectively.. he simply blew my thoughts away!! Sensational appearing.. Absolute ripper!! Congratulations to the total workforce… Completely loved the movie! Jathi Ratnalu.”

On the different facet, Naveen Polisetty replied to Mahesh Babu, “I keep in mind each second watching you and studying Mahesh Babu sir . Studying this tweet gave me goose pimples 🙂 Thanks a lot 🙂 Jathi Ratnalu.”