In what was billed as a possible playoffs preview of one of the best two groups within the North Division primarily based on factors proportion, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets lived as much as the depth.

Sadly for the house group, the ending was all too acquainted.

“We weren’t even shut with how we performed tonight,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned following a 5-2 loss on Saturday.

Though each groups cut up the primary two video games of the three-sport set, these matches have been similar in movement. Toronto outclassed Winnipeg in each superior metric you can dig up, however Connor Hellebuyck was dominant in objective. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner made a number of sport-saving stops to stop Toronto from opening the floodgates. When Toronto had lapses of their play, Winnipeg took benefit.

On this evening, Toronto’s lack of ability to generate scoring possibilities bewildered their coach. With Hellebuyck given the evening off in favour of backup goaltender Laurent Brossoit, Winnipeg completed with 14 excessive-hazard scoring possibilities at even energy, in comparison with simply three by Toronto, in response to analytics web site NaturalStatTrick.com.

“I don’t suppose we actually examined their goalie tonight,” Leafs captain John Tavares mentioned.”

An absence of puck possession couldn’t clarify the shortage of execution. Toronto completed the sport with 7:33 of offensive-zone possession time in comparison with simply 5:53 by Winnipeg, in response to Sportlogiq.

“I believed we had an actual onerous time stringing collectively two passes tonight,” Keefe mentioned.

Toronto’s misfortune began early once they had a objective taken away by a Jets’ profitable problem at 1:25 of the primary interval.

Pierre Engvall’s wrist shot beat Brossoit so quick that it despatched the lid of the goaltender’s water bottle into the stands. However the play was arrange by a hand go dedicated by Travis Dermott.

Toronto’s high line wasn’t a lot of a risk towards Winnipeg. Auston Matthews, persevering with to play with a sore wrist, misplaced his first 4 faceoffs towards the Jets. He ended up ending the evening at 44 p.c. However his line mixed for simply three photographs on objective and largely ineffective on the evening.

After a goalless first interval, the Jets opened the scoring when Adam Lowry’s go went off the skate of a surging Mason Appleton, who directed the puck previous Toronto’s Frederik Andersen for a 1-0 lead at 1:41.

The Leafs tied the sport at 5:03 when Jake Muzzin scored the group’s first shorthanded objective of the season. William Nylander gave Toronto the lead when he appeared off Tavares on his proper aspect and beat Brossoit at 7:12.

Winnipeg tied the sport when Paul Stastny deflected a shot from the purpose by Mark Scheifele previous Andersen at 16:34.

It was the fourth time within the three-sport set that the Jets erased a one-objective lead by Toronto.

Winnipeg didn’t look again from there.

Lowry beat Andersen clear from the slot to place the Jets on high 3-2 at 7:39 of the third interval.

“I feel the third objective I’d like again,” Andersen mentioned. “I believed he was going upstairs with me in order that clearly harm us.”

Toronto bought into penalty hassle shortly after that. Nikolai Ehlers drew an interference name from Morgan Rielly. The Toronto defenseman put his arms as much as keep away from Ehlers, who was rushing in his course.

Ehlers scored on the following energy play at 14:34.

Down 4-2, Toronto pulled Andersen with 4:24 remaining in regulation. Seven seconds later, the officers issued a penalty to Zach Hyman for interference.

Already upset from Rielly’s name, the offensive-zone penalty to Toronto set off Keefe, who yelled on the officers earlier than his group was assessed a bench minor.

“Only a disagreement with the refs, that occurs so much,” Rielly mentioned as he minimized the state of affairs. “It’s what it’s; no level on dwelling on the previous.”

Scheifele scored on the 5-on-3 to cap a string of 4 unanswered objectives for Winnipeg.

Andersen completed the evening with 27 saves on 32 photographs.

“Not ok to win, clearly,” Andersen mentioned of his efficiency.

Since coming back from a decrease-physique harm on Mar. 3, Andersen has posted an .879 save proportion in 5 begins. With backup goaltender Jack Campbell nonetheless on the shelf with a re-aggravation of his leg harm, Toronto has been driving their starter, who refused to reply if the harm that stored him out of the lineup for 4 video games was nonetheless bothering him.

Though Andersen’s efficiency wasn’t unhealthy, it wasn’t nice both. And that was magnified by the way in which the group performed in entrance of him.

“We’ve bought to be cleaner in our personal zone and breakouts,” Jake Muzzin mentioned. [We] spend an excessive amount of time within the zone and fatigue and [we’re not] as environment friendly as normal and we’re drained.”

The Leafs have 27 video games remaining of their schedule and 6 of them will probably be towards the Jets, who moved to 4 factors again of Toronto for the North Division lead with two video games in hand.

The three-sport sequence in Toronto felt like a carefully contested playoff sequence. Winnipeg’s goaltending stole them first sport and almost stole them the second sport. With the sequence tied 1-1, Recreation 3 had three lead modifications.

The Jets despatched the Leafs a warning that they’re coming for the division crown.

“It’ll be fascinating down the stretch,” Rielly mentioned of the Jets. “It’s necessary we study from these video games and transfer ahead.”