The 2021 NFL Draft is stuffed with tall, lengthy, athletic cornerbacks. And we haven’t even talked about one of many greatest ones. Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright is an outlier within the NFL Draft, however he brings an intriguing experimental ability set that may simply work, in the appropriate state of affairs. Let’s break down Wright’s traits, his draft projection, and his avenues to success within the NFL.

Nahshon Wright NFL Draft Profile

Peak: 6’4″

Weight: 188 kilos

Place: Cornerback

Faculty: Oregon State

Present Yr: Junior

Tony Pauline’s Nahshon Wright Scouting Report

Positives: Junior-faculty switch who began the previous two seasons for Oregon State. Tall, skinny cornerback who flashes ball abilities. Instinctive, fast to learn and diagnose, and successfully instances his go defenses. Fluid flipping his hips off the road, shows strong footwork in reverse, and has a pleasant break to the go.

Tracks the ball within the air, shortly closes to the motion, and possesses a burst of pace. Environment friendly, takes correct angles, and stays with assignments. Provides effort up the sector on the blitz or defending the run.

Negatives: Has a skinny construct, struggles with bodily receivers, and loses out in battles. Reveals a bit of hesitation reacting to receivers’ strikes off the road.

Evaluation: Wright was a constant cornerback at Oregon State and confirmed progress in his sport the previous three seasons. He possesses measurement, development potential, and sufficient cowl abilities to play on the subsequent degree, however he should enhance his enjoying power. He’s a Day 3 decide who might initially line up in dime packages as a rookie.

Nahshon Wright Player Profile

Each path to the NFL is completely different. Typically, the longer or extra arduous a path is, the better resilience a participant exhibits when the strain rises. All gamers expertise adversity when searching for out knowledgeable profession in soccer, however Nahshon Wright’s path was significantly occluded early on.

Earlier than his collegiate profession, Wright was an athlete from Union Metropolis, California, enjoying at James Logan Excessive Faculty. Wright performed huge receiver and cornerback, and was already taller than most at his place by his senior yr. Nevertheless, regardless of his peak and size, Wright had bother gaining buzz on the recruiting path, and was an unranked recruit on most boards. He ended up having to take the junior faculty route, signing with Laney Junior Faculty in Oakland.

Wright didn’t let the dearth of Energy 5 provides dissuade him from his purpose. As an alternative, it fueled him to take advantage of out of his JUCO alternative. In his 2018 season with Laney Junior Faculty, Wright starred, amassing 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, and three go deflections. His manufacturing earned him status as a JUCO switch, and he selected Oregon State over Boise State, San Jose State, and Hawaii.

Nahshon Wright’s faculty soccer profession at Oregon State

Coming onto the Energy 5 scene as a JUCO sophomore, Nahshon Wright didn’t miss a beat. The lengthy, lanky Oregon State cornerback shortly factored into the group’s equation on protection. By the tip of the 2019 season, he had performed in 12 video games and began 10 of these contests. Over that span, he logged 34 tackles, a half deal with for loss, 3 interceptions, and 1 go deflection.

The 2020 season forged a shadow over Wright’s junior marketing campaign, however Wright pushed via and ended up having a stellar season regardless of the uncertainty. Wright performed in six video games and drastically elevated his charge of manufacturing. Over that six-sport stretch, Wright registered 30 tackles, 1.0 deal with for loss, 1.0 sack, 2 interceptions, 4 go deflections, and a pressured fumble.

As soon as an afterthought on the recruiting path, Wright distinguished himself as among the best defensive backs in his convention. He was given All-Pac-12 honorable point out honors, and he punctuated his profession yr with a draft declaration, setting his sights on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nahshon Wright’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Nahshon Wright is a enjoyable participant to judge. He has numerous the qualities one would count on from a participant along with his body, however he’s additionally extra cellular than anticipated. His weight could play a hand in his mobility. Wright is noticeably undersized for his size, as Tony mentions above. Whereas he makes use of his size effectively, he can’t all the time come up victorious towards stronger, extra bodily receivers.

Fortunately for Wright, his size supplies a baseline trait for him to construct off of, and his fluid motion abilities present him with modest scheme versatility. Wright has the instincts and response quickness to make performs in zone alignments, however his burst and easy hips additionally give him upside in off-man conditions. As talked about above, he’ll should get extra bodily in press, however on Day 3, Wright has potential.

The place can Nahshon Wright thrive?

NFL groups are usually hesitant when investing sources in taller cornerbacks, and there’s a motive for that. Taller cornerbacks are sometimes much less fluid, and might’t all the time follow receivers in protection. Nevertheless, Wright provides sufficient of a size-athleticism mixture to earn curiosity.

The Oregon State cornerback has flashed in Cowl 3 alignments, which might make him an particularly good developmental match for groups just like the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts late. However different groups just like the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and San Francisco 49ers, might additionally current matches.

Nahshon Wright is extra of a projection than most within the NFL Draft. He has so as to add weight, and when he does, questions will persist about his remaining athletic capability. Will he have the identical explosiveness and fluidity? Will he nonetheless be versatile? In the end, with the disruption potential that his size already supplies, that’s an funding that’s simple to make with a late-spherical decide.

