The beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Sequence race at Phoenix Raceway was set by making use of the statistical method NASCAR is utilizing for almost all of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ beginning positions for the Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) have been primarily based on 4 components:

  • Driver’s ending place from the earlier race (25 p.c)
  • Automotive proprietor’s ending place from the earlier race (25 p.c)
  • Staff proprietor factors rating (35 p.c)
  • Quickest lap from the earlier race (15 p.c)

Under is the beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race on the 1-mile monitor at Phoenix and the way it was set with out qualifying.

Who gained the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Brad Keselowski will line up on the pole after his efficiency final weekend at Las Vegas. He completed second within the Pennzoil 400 to Kyle Larson and gained Stage 1 of the race. Keselowski is second within the Cup Sequence level standings, however he’s simply two factors forward of Larson, who’s in third place.

Larson will line as much as Keslowski’s outdoors on the entrance row Sunday. (UPDATE: Larson should drop to the rear for tempo laps as a result of his automobile failed two prerace tech inspections Saturday. William Byron and Cody Ware may also need to go to the rear as a result of their vehicles failed two inspections.)

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will begin third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Hamlin leads the purpose standings thanks to a few high-fives, three stage wins and 150 laps led, all sequence highs, within the first 4 races.

NASCAR beginning lineup at Phoenix

The beginning lineup for Sunday’s race at Phoenix was decided via a mathematical method NASCAR adopted late within the 2020 season. The identical process for setting lineups with out qualifying is getting used for almost all of races in 2021.

The method produced this beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500:

Begin pos. Driver Automotive No. Staff
1 Brad Keselowski 2 Staff Penske
2 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Ryan Blaney 12 Staff Penske
9 Joey Logano 22 Staff Penske
10 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
12 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
13 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
14 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
15 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
16 Michael McDowell 34 Entrance Row Motorsports
17 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
18 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wooden Brothers Racing
21 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
22 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
23 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
24 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Staff
28 Anthony Alfredo 38 Entrance Row Motorsports
29 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
30 BJ McLeod 78 Reside Quick Motorsports
31 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing
32 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
33 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
34 JJ Yeley 53 Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
36 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
37 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports
38 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing

