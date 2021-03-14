The beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Sequence race at Phoenix Raceway was set by making use of the statistical method NASCAR is utilizing for almost all of its 2021 races.

Drivers’ beginning positions for the Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) have been primarily based on 4 components:

Driver’s ending place from the earlier race (25 p.c)

Automotive proprietor’s ending place from the earlier race (25 p.c)

Staff proprietor factors rating (35 p.c)

Quickest lap from the earlier race (15 p.c)

Under is the beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race on the 1-mile monitor at Phoenix and the way it was set with out qualifying.

Who gained the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Brad Keselowski will line up on the pole after his efficiency final weekend at Las Vegas. He completed second within the Pennzoil 400 to Kyle Larson and gained Stage 1 of the race. Keselowski is second within the Cup Sequence level standings, however he’s simply two factors forward of Larson, who’s in third place.

Larson will line as much as Keslowski’s outdoors on the entrance row Sunday. (UPDATE: Larson should drop to the rear for tempo laps as a result of his automobile failed two prerace tech inspections Saturday. William Byron and Cody Ware may also need to go to the rear as a result of their vehicles failed two inspections.)

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will begin third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Hamlin leads the purpose standings thanks to a few high-fives, three stage wins and 150 laps led, all sequence highs, within the first 4 races.

NASCAR beginning lineup at Phoenix

The beginning lineup for Sunday’s race at Phoenix was decided via a mathematical method NASCAR adopted late within the 2020 season. The identical process for setting lineups with out qualifying is getting used for almost all of races in 2021.

The method produced this beginning lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway, the Instacart 500: