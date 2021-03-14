Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his second triple-double in as many video games to assist the Milwaukee Bucks maintain off Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards, whereas James Harden fired the Brooklyn Nets to victory in New York on Saturday night time.

Antetokounmpo scored 33 factors, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, whereas eight Bucks scored in double-figures as Milwaukee got here good with a 125-119 victory in opposition to the Wizards in DC.

The hosts had been with out Bradley Beal, All-Star and the league’s main scorer, who sat out the second leg of Washington’s weekend again-to-again as a consequence of a knee damage. However group-mate Russell Westbrook picked up the slack.















Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 33 factors, 11 assists and 11 rebounds within the Bucks’ victory



Westbrook matched Antetokounmpo with a triple-double, posting a sensational 42 factors, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as they grew to become the sixth pair of opponents to drop 30-plus level triple-doubles in NBA historical past.

The groups play once more on Monday.















Russell Westbrook dropped a formidable 42 factors, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the identical sport



Saturday night time’s NBA outcomes New York Knicks 119-97 Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder Milwaukee Bucks 125-119 Washington Wizards Detroit Pistons 95-100 Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors 104-114 Charlotte Hornets Sacramento Kings 106-121 Atlanta Hawks Portland Path Blazers 125-121 Minnesota Timberwolves Indiana Pacers 122-111 Phoenix Suns Dallas Mavericks 116-103 Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons 95-100 Brooklyn Nets















Highlights of the Pistons’ conflict with the Nets



James Harden hit a tie-breaking layup with 97 seconds remaining, whereas posting one other triple-double of 24 factors, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, because the Nets withstood a late problem from the Pistons on Saturday night time in New York.

Harden’s ninth triple-double for the Nets, and clutch performs within the closing minutes, helped Brooklyn enhance to 12-1.

Kyrie Irving added 18 factors for the Nets, who shot 48.1 per cent from the sphere and overcame a 6-of-27 night time from three-level vary.

Landry Shamet chipped in 15 and DeAndre Jordan contributed 14 (all on dunks) to associate with 9 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 factors however was scoreless within the fourth. Delon Wright and Bey chipped in 13 factors for the Pistons, who shot 40.4 per cent and missed 24 of 32 tries from three-level vary, together with 19 consecutive misses at one level.















James Harden scored 24 factors, 10 assists and 10 rebounds within the Nets win



New York Knicks 119-97 Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder















Highlights of the Knicks’ journey to Oklahoma



R.J. Barrett scored a profession-excessive 32 factors and Julius Randle had a triple-double to steer the visiting Knicks to victory over Thunder.















RJ Barrett scored 32 factors within the Knicks’ victory



Randle helped the Knicks take management, scoring 13 of his 26 factors within the fourth quarter to assist New York lengthen a ten-level result in as many as 26 factors.

Randle additionally had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his second triple-double of the season and eighth of his profession.

Immanuel Quickley scored 21 of New York’s 45 factors from the bench.

Al Horford led the Thunder with 16 factors, going 7-of-9 from the sphere. Luguentz Dort added 14 factors.

Sacramento Kings 106-121 Atlanta Hawks















Highlights of the Kings’ journey to Atlanta



Trae Younger and Clint Capela mixed for 52 factors to raise the Hawks to victory over the visiting Kings, extending their profitable streak to 4 video games.

Younger made 5 three-pointers and scored 28 factors with 9 assists. Capela had 24 factors, 14 rebounds and two blocked photographs.

Atlanta additionally obtained 16 factors from John Collins and 15 factors off the bench from Danilo Gallinari.

Sacramento was led by De’Aaron Fox with 32 factors, seven rebounds and 6 assists. Richaun Holmes added 20 factors and 12 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers 122-111 Phoenix Suns















Domantas Sabonis scores 22 factors, 10 assists and 13 rebounds within the Pacers defeat of the Suns



Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 factors whereas Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis added 22 apiece to steer the Indiana Pacers to only their second victory in eight video games.

Sabonis added 13 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 steals whereas notching his fifth triple-double of the season whereas Myles Turner scored 16 factors on 7-of-8 capturing and contributed eight rebounds and 4 blocked photographs for Indiana. Caris LeVert added 13 factors in his Indiana debut and Justin Vacation scored 10 factors.

Devin Booker registered 20 factors and 7 assists, and Dario Saric scored 17 factors however the Suns noticed their 5-sport profitable streak come to an finish as they misplaced for simply the fourth time in 21 video games.

Deandre Ayton added 14 factors and 12 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges and Abdel Nader additionally scored 14 factors apiece for Phoenix.















Highlights of the Pacers journey to the Suns



Portland Path Blazers 125-121 Minnesota Timberwolves















Highlights of the Path Blazers’ conflict with the Timberwolves



Carmelo Anthony scored eight of his group-excessive 26 factors in an early fourth-quarter run that allowed the Path Blazers to rally previous Minnesota.

Damian Lillard practically matched his group-mate with 25 factors whereas additionally finishing a double-double with a sport-excessive 10 assists for Portland.















Anthony Edwards takes flight and hammers dwelling this dunk for the Timberwolves…



Enes Kanter additionally had a double-double with 20 factors and a sport-excessive 11 rebounds, whereas Gary Trent Jr. added 14 factors and Derrick Jones Jr. 11 for the Path Blazers.

Karl-Anthony Cities had a sport-excessive 34 factors to go along with a group-excessive 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards went for 21 factors, Jaylen Nowell 17, Reid 11 and Juan Hernangomez 10 for Minnesota. Ricky Rubio additionally had 10 factors to enhance a group-excessive eight assists.

Dallas Mavericks 116-103 Denver Nuggets















Highlights of the Mavericks’ go to to the Nuggets



Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 factors with Luka Doncic sinking 21 factors and 12 assists because the visiting Mavericks eased previous the Nuggets.

Josh Richardson completed with 20 factors, Jalen Brunson scored 12 factors and Dorian Finney-Smith had 11 for Dallas.

Nikola Jokic was a rebound shy of a triple-double, ending with 26 factors and 11 assists for Denver. Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 every and Jamal Murray had 10 factors for the Nuggets, who noticed their profitable streak come to an finish at 5 video games.

Porter Jr. overcame early foul bother to attain 17 of his factors within the fourth quarter.

Toronto Raptors 104-114 Charlotte Hornets















Highlights of the Raptors’ go to to the Hornets



LaMelo Ball scored a sport-excessive 23 factors to assist the Hornets set a number of franchise data for 3-pointers of their victory over the visiting Raptors.

Ball shot 6-of-9 from three-level vary and added 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Hornets, who shot 21-for-49 from three-level vary, scored 31 of the sport’s first 40 factors and hit 9 three-pointers over the sport’s first seven minutes and 45 seconds.















LaMelo Ball dodges with a 360 pirouette then drains a 3-pointer for the Hornets



Charlotte set franchise data for many three-pointers in a half (16) and in a primary quarter (11).

Toronto, who misplaced their sixth sport in its previous seven, had been once more lacking Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw as a result of NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 19 factors, eight assists and 6 rebounds whereas Chris Boucher totalled 16 factors. Norman Powell had 13 factors and Paul Watson 12. DeAndre’ Bembry scored 11 factors and grabbed six rebounds.

