Dallas @ Denver

Present Information: Dallas 19-17; Denver 22-15

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets shall be returning house after a 5-recreation highway journey. They are going to tackle the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET this previous Saturday at Ball Enviornment. The Nuggets shall be strutting in after a win whereas Dallas shall be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver escaped with a win this previous Friday in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 103-102. Having forecasted an in depth victory for Denver, the oddsmakers had been proper on the cash. It was one other massive night time for his or her middle Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 28 factors and 15 boards along with seven assists. That makes it six consecutive video games during which Jokic has had a minimum of ten rebounds.

In the meantime, Dallas got here up brief in opposition to the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder this previous Thursday, falling 116-108. Taking pictures guard Josh Richardson put forth an excellent effort for the dropping facet as he had 27 factors and 6 assists.

Denver got here out on high in a nail-biter in opposition to the Mavericks within the groups’ earlier assembly in January, sneaking previous 117-113. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or does Dallas have a greater recreation plan this time round? We’ll discover out quickly sufficient.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET The place: Ball Enviornment — Denver, Colorado

Ball Enviornment — Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 1-level favourite in opposition to the Mavericks, in line with the most recent NBA odds.

Bettors have moved in opposition to the Nuggets barely, as the sport opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-level favourite.

Over / Underneath: -111

Collection Historical past

Denver have received 11 out of their final 20 video games in opposition to Dallas.

Damage Report for Denver

JaMychal Inexperienced: Game-Time Choice (Sickness)

Monte Morris: Game-Time Choice (Quadriceps)

Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Choice (Sickness)

Gary Harris: Out (Thigh)

R.J. Hampton: Out (Covid-19)

