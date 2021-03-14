Raashi Khanna comments on her body and feeling

Bubby actress Raashi Khanna has efficiently established herself within the South Indian movie business. She made her debut in a supporting position with the film Madras Cafe and later made her debut as a feminine lead in Tollywood with the film Oohalu Gusagusalade. She is thought for performing in Prati Roju Pandage, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Villain, Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Tholi Prema, Joru, Balakrishnudu, Jawaan, World Well-known Lover, Venky Mama and many others. Raashi Khanna enjoys large recognition and she could be very lively on social media websites as properly. Prati Roju Pandage fame Raashi Khanna typically shares her lovely selfies and breathtakingly lovely footage on Instagram to thrill her followers. Anybody who follows Raashi on Instagram may know that she is a health fanatic. Not too long ago Raashi Khanna revealed that she stopped taking non-vegetarian meals.

World Well-known Lover actress Raashi Khanna added, “I learn a number of Ayurveda books in the course of the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic and got here to know that one can keep tremendous match with out consuming non vegetarian. Initially, I used to be uncertain however after I began following, I noticed the healthful betterment. The meals not solely maintained my body however I additionally began to really feel mentally properly.”

Apparently, Raashi is a vegetarian in childhood however later she become a non-vegetarian. On the work entrance, at present she is busy with her Tamil initiatives.