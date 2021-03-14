Ravi Teja gets Jathi Ratnalu lady Faria Abdullah to romance

After the discharge of the comedy film Jathi Ratnalu, the tall lady Faria Abdullah has turn into the speak of city. Together with her charming persona and efficiency expertise, in KV Anudeep’s Jathi Ratnalu, Faria Abdullah is receiving loads of applause. Now in accordance to the most recent replace, Faria Abdullah has been approached for an upcoming movie which has Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja within the lead position,

The sources say that the makers have approached Faria Abdullah even earlier than her debut movie Jathi Ratnalu launched. They approached the actress based mostly on her promo Chitti. Faria Abdullah is but to signal the undertaking and if all the pieces goes accordingly, she can be seen enjoying one of many feminine lead roles in Ravi Teja starrer.

Few days in the past, Faria Abdullah was within the information headline when Prabhas made humorous feedback on her peak. Her peak is similar because the Baahubali star Prabhas. The makers of Jathi Ratnalu had launched a video by which Prabhas was seen asking Faria, “What’s that peak? Is she carrying any heels?”.

Born and introduced up in Hyderabad, Faria Abdullah met the movie producer of Jathi Ratnalu at her school at an occasion. With expertise in theatre, she acquired a message from the producer for the audition.